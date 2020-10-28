Xiaomi launches a Chromecast that you can use on your TV without WiFi

When even Google itself considered the concept of Chromecast As we knew it with the launch of the Chromecast with Google TV (the new version of Android TV), Xiaomi has surprised everyone with the launch of a Chromecast copy which is cheaper and offers even better functionality than the original Google.

He Xiaomi Mi Paipai Wireless Projector It is, as we can see on a physical level, just like a Chromecast. However, instead of having a single device, in this case we have two different devices, since one is connected via HDMI to the TV, and the other is connected via USB to the computer. Thus, the one that goes by USB is responsible for sending the signal to the receiver that is connected to the television.

Xiaomi Mi Paipai: a Chromecast that does not need a router

Thanks to this, we can wirelessly send the signal from the computer directly to the other screen as if it were a Chromecast without WiFi. Image quality is Full HD at 60 Hz, with a high bandwidth when using 5 GHz WiFi, in addition to being able to also use the 2.4 GHz if the distance is too great. This connection is made from end to end, thanks to which it is not necessary to even be connected to a router, since the signal travels directly between the two devices.

The operating distance between both receivers is 10 meters, and we can send the content of the real time display by way of wireless. This not only allows us to do it with any program that we have open on the computer, but we can also do it with multimedia content to use the computer as a player without having to move it. For this reason, the device does not have apps or an operating system as such by itself, but is a simple, fairly affordable wireless relay that can be used on any computer.

It costs 38 euros to change

Thus, although the idea of ​​the device is good, in the Smart tv More recent this type of functionality we can already get it for free and above all with a higher image quality. If you have a Smart TV that allows you to install the Steam LinkLike the Samsung, then you can even stream 4K content at 60 FPS from your PC to the TV, with the added advantage of being able to do it even over Ethernet for greater stability.

The price of the Mi Paipai Wireless Projector is 299 yuan, about 38 euros to change. It will be on sale next November 11, singles day.