Xiaomi launches a Home Cinema soundbar and new projector

Xiaomi has launched new and interesting products in the last hours. Among them we find the Xiaomi TV Speaker Theater , a Home Cinema with a sound bar, the Xiaomi Mijia Projector Lite 2 , and the Amazfit Band 5 , although the latter will not be on sale until the end of the month.

Xiaomi TV Speaker Theater

Although from its name it may seem that it is a 5.1 system, in reality what we find is a sound bar 2.1 with subwoofer Independent. The soundbar features two full-range speakers and two tweeters to handle the mids and highs, while the 6.5-inch wireless subwoofer handles the bass.

The power of the soundbar is 34 W, while that of the subwoofer is 66 W, for a total of 100 W. At the connectivity level, we have Bluetooth 5.0, optical, coaxial and 3.5 mm jack, unfortunately without finding an HDMI connector to automatically turn on and off together with the TV. Its price is 699 yuan, about 86 euros to change, and is already on sale in China.

Xiaomi Mijia Projector Lite 2

Another new model of xiaomi projector. The company has several laser models, including 4K, while with an LED bulb they only reach Full HD. These Xiaomi LED projectors are very compact, this model having dimensions of 15 x 15 x 11.5 cm and weighing only 1.3 kg. The front is made of fabric, with a modern and simple finish. It emits only 28 dB of noise, and supports lateral projection, being able to put it with a turn of up to 45º.

The projector has resolution Full HD, 90 Hz refresh rate, and can project sizes between 40 and 200 inches. It has an autofocus system, 500 ANSI lumens, 85% reproduction of the NTSC color spectrum, and support for HDR10. It can also be linked with Xiaomi home automation to adjust the air conditioning temperature, check the time, etc.

Its price is 2,199 yuan, about 271 euros to change.

Amazfit Band 5

Finally, we have the filtration of the Amazfit Band 5, the new Amazfit bracelet that comes to compete with Xiaomi’s own Mi Band 5. This bracelet has been filtered by Amazon itself, which has already launched the reservation page for this bracelet. At the aesthetic level it has many similarities with the Mi Band 5, but the functionalities are different. For example, the one from Amazfit has built-in Alexa to use it as a voice assistant, being able to ask you questions, in addition to having oxygen saturation. These two functions were not present in the Mi Band 5, while we do have others that were in the Mi Band, such as the PAI system, heart sensor, 5 atmospheres waterproofing, and support for 11 sport modes.

The screen is still AMOLED with 45 customizable dials. It allows you to control the music and also use it as a remote shutter for the camera. In normal use, the battery lasts 15 days, while in saving mode it can reach 25 days.

The price is $ 49.99, about 42 euros to change, somewhat more expensive than the Mi Band 5. It will be available in two colors: orange and black. It will be on sale from September 30.