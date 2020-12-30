Xiaomi launches a kind of smart and cheap Thermomix with WiFi

Xiaomi After quite a quiet few weeks, you have decided to end the year by announcing a host of new products. Yesterday we met his new wireless mouse, the Mi 11, and the new AX6000 router with WiFi 6 for only 75 euros. Now, Xiaomi has announced a new smart mixer with WiFi .

Manufacturers are increasingly bringing WiFi to the strangest devices. Although for some like the Thermomix it is useful to consult recipes, in others like a toaster this functionality is useless. In fact, there have been cases of hacking even of WiFi coffee machines that have rendered them unusable.

The Xiaomi mixer grinds, minces and even boils

In this case, the WiFi functionality is quite useful. With the mobile we can choose what type of food we are going to put in the blender and if we are going to need to take advantage of the cooking mode to heat the elements that we put inside. With this, we can choose, for example, to make a smoothie, crush ice, or cook food. We can also choose the time we want the food to last, being able to choose, for example, to stop heating after 30 minutes after cooking so that it is at the ideal temperature point to start eating.

The mixer, whose name translates as «Mijia Intelligent Broken Wall Cooking Machine»It has a jug with a capacity of 1.6 liters for cold drinks and 1.2 liters for hot drinks, with borosilicate glass resistant to sudden changes in temperature that will ensure greater durability. The blade has 8 stainless steel blades to guarantee great durability, and can even be used to crush ice.

The mixer wheel has a OLED display with a touch panel in the middle that allows us to see what mode we are using. It has an automatic mode and a manual mode, in which we can adjust the intensity of rotation to adapt it to the food we have inside with 9 speeds, where gears 1 to 3 are ideal for making smoothies with yogurt, between 4 and 6 for fruit smoothies, and between 7 and 9 for hard items such as soybeans. The turning intensity is also adjusted automatically depending on how loaded the mixer is.

1,000 W turning power, 800 W cooking power

The mixer also has a keep-warm mode, where you can maintain the temperature for up to four hours later. The heating capacity is 800 W, and it can even boil liquids to cook soups. The turning power of the motor is 1000 W, ideal also to leave everything well chopped. It also has a dedicated mode for cleaning, where we only have to add water to clean all the remains.

As we can see, this is the closest thing that Xiaomi has launched on the market that can be similar to a kitchen robot with WiFi, although obviously the Thermomix does many more things, such as steaming, boiling with greater power, and much more intelligent functionalities complete to cook complete recipes. In this case, you have to resort to cooking websites to make complete recipes.

The mixer costs 399 yuan, about 50 euros to change. It will be on sale from January 1, 2021. In addition to the blender itself with the bowl, it also includes a cleaning brush and a stirring rod.