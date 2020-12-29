Xiaomi launches a mixer with smart glass and WiFi

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi he never ceases to amaze us with each of his releases. And is that the Asian giant is one of the manufacturers with the most variety of smart devices in its catalog. On this occasion, the product that it adds to its wide catalog of products is a smart blender with WiFi connectivity which has been baptized with the name of Xiaomi Mijia Intelligent Broken Wall Cooking Machine.

This is a glass blender that offers a turning power of nothing more and nothing less than 1,000 W And till 800 watts cook. It has a blade made up of 8 cutting blades made of stainless steel that offers up to three different cutting levels and 9 speed levels so that we can crush all kinds of food, ice, etc. without problems.

In addition to its function shredder, mincer, or mixerIt also has a food maintenance mode to be able to heat the food, set the time we want the maintenance to last from its cooking and even allows boil water or other liquids to cook food.

This is the new Xiaomi WiFi mixer

Xiaomi Youpin

This Xiaomi blender has an OLED touch screen and a regulator to indicate the speed and intensity of operation. The jug offers a maximum capacity of 1.6 liters and the overall dimensions of the apparatus are 18.8 x 22.2 x 43.6 cm, so it does not take up too much space for cooking and convenient storage. It also has other accessories such as a brush for cleaning and a stirring rod.

The fact that the Xiaomi Mijia Intelligent Broken Wall Cooking Machine is equipped with WiFi connectivity, allows us to indicate what type of food we are going to put in the blender or activate the cooking mode from the mobile itself thanks to its own app with which we can control this type of settings. If finally we are going to take a little longer to eat, we can also configure the time we want to keep the food warm.

The Xiaomi blender has been presented in the Asian continent at a price of 399 yuan, which is equivalent to about 50 euros approximately And it will be on sale from January 1, 2021. At the moment everything indicates that initially it will only be available in China, but it will probably be able to reach our country through certain distributors such as AliExpress.

