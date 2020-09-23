Xiaomi launches a new camera and a smart lock

My Recorder 2 Standard Edition

Starting with the camera, we find a compact and small security camera to carry in the car. This model has resolution Full HD 1080p, 130º wide angle, intelligent voice control and night vision with noise reduction. The sensor is 1 / 2.9 ″ and can record smoothly at night. In the back it has a screen that allows us to see the videos.

The camera always loops by default, replacing older videos. In addition, when there is an accident, the camera detects it and saves the video separately so as not to erase it. The camera can be attached to the car glass with a transparent electrostatic sticker that can be peeled off at will without leaving any glue residue. The recommended location is behind the center mirror.

The camera has the Mijia app that connects via WiFi, and allows us to play the recorded videos. All videos are recorded in H.265 to occupy less. The device has a built-in 500 mAh battery, and accepts cards up to 128 GB. Its price is only 299 yuan, about 38 euros to change, and is already for sale in China. Includes car charger and cable, plus various stickers for the glass.

Xiaomi Automatic Smart Door Lock

Xiaomi has several smart locks on the market, and now they have launched a new model that allows it to be opened in many ways. We can use a PIN, we can use the fingerprint reader, smart bracelet, smart watch, mobile, or a traditional key. It has alerts if someone tries to open it using a pick.

The battery inside is charged through USB C, and we can charge it with an external battery. The battery lasts about 12 months assuming it opens on average 10 times each day, so we have 3,650 openings with each charge. The connection to smart home devices is via Bluetooth. It also saves a history of openings, in addition to being able to open it using a voice assistant such as Siri, since it is compatible with HomeKit.

Its price is 1799 yuan, about 227 euros to change. It will be on sale from Friday.

Mijia Baseboard Electric Heater E

Lastly, we have a new heater from Xiaomi that costs almost half the one they announced a few days ago. It is capable of heating a room of about 10 square meters in 20 or 30 minutes. Power is up to 2,200 W, with a design that avoids creaking and other sounds when we are using it to avoid scares.

The temperature is adjustable between 16 and 28 degrees, with a timer of up to 12 hours for automatic shutdown. It has IPX4 resistance, and can be controlled with the voice and the mobile, in addition to having protection for children.

Its price is 399 yuan, about 50 euros to change. It will be on sale from Friday.