Xiaomi does not stop launching new products. After overwhelming success on Prime Day, the company today announced the launch of two new products : he Smart watch cheap Amazfit Bip U , and a new cordless vacuum cleaner more powerful and with more battery than the one sold in Spain, the Mijia Wireless Vacuum Cleaner K10 .

Amazfit Bip U

Starting with the Amazfit Bip U, we have a new cheap smartwatch with 1.43 inch color screen and resolution of 320 x 302 pixels with 50 customizable spheres, being able to install more from the store. Its functions include blood oxygen measurement and pulse with BioTracker 2, offering the system PAI of health monitoring that puts a note on our health. It also has stress measurement and relaxation exercises.

Its weight is only 31 grams, and it has 60 sport modes, as well as a dedicated GPS chip to follow our routes with precision. The battery, of 230 mAh, lasts only 9 days having a color TFT screen. Water resistance is 5 atmospheres. We also find functions such as time, time, stopwatch, steps and sleep monitoring. Use Bluetooth 5.0

Its official price is 5,999 rupees, about 70 euros at the change, but it is available as a launch promotion for 3,499 rupees, about 41 euros at the change. It will be on sale from tomorrow in India and will soon appear on export pages.

Mijia Wireless Vacuum Cleaner K10

The new Xiaomi hand vacuum cleaner It improves in practically everything to the current model that is sold in Spain. The current model has a 2,500 mAh battery, 350 W of power and a voltage of 21.6 V. The new model now has a 3,000 mAh battery, a power of 450 W and a voltage of 25.2 V. Dirt storage capacity is kept at 0.5 liters, plus no need for spare parts because the brush can be washed.

The engine has also been improved, reaching 125,000 RPM compared to 100,000 of the previous model. Filtration capacity is 99.97% for 0.3 micron particles. Another very interesting change that we found is in the introduction of a new LCD screen in color, in which we can see the cleaning mode we are using or the remaining battery.

On the screen we can also maintain the mode and power that we are using at that moment to avoid adding unnecessary stress to the button as if it were a cruise control, which helps to increase durability. The battery, being larger, also lasts longer, being able to last up to 65 minutes of use, or 10 minutes at maximum power if we are vacuuming very dense things such as carpets.

Its price is 1,499 yuan, about 190 euros to change, similar to what the current vacuum cleaner costs. It will also be on sale from tomorrow, October 16.