Xiaomi launches a new cheap Full HD projector and microwave oven

Mijia Projector Youth Edition 2

The new Mijia Projector Youth Edition 2, or Lite Edition 2, is an improved version of Xiaomi’s popular Full HD projector. This projector, in addition to having a native resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, has an integrated voice assistant with remote recognition, so we can instruct you commands through voice commands to control playback or almost any of its functionalities, in addition to controlling smart home devices. The integration is so good that, for example, if we have a smart doorbell, the video of the door will be shown if someone calls.

The projector can display an image of 200 inches, although it is recommended between 60 and 120. The weight is only 1.3 kg, in a body that measures 11.5 x 15 x 15 cm, with the front being covered in fabric.

To achieve better brightness and color, the projector has RGB LED projection, and also adds an additional blue light to reach 460 ANSI lumens, reproducing 85% of the NTSC spectrum and decoding HDR10. In addition, it has a low noise system, where the projector can emit 28 dB, so you won’t hear it while viewing content. It has a projection ratio of 1.2: 1, and keystone correction of up to 45º.

Inside we find the new Amlogic T972-B from 12 nm to 1.9 GHz that the company equips in the Mi TV 5 series, and that in addition to a much improved performance, allows even 8K content to be played. It is accompanied by 16 GB of internal memory and 2 GB of RAM.

The operating system included is MIUI TV, based on Android, in addition to having two speakers with a total sound power of 10 W, along with support for Dolby sound. It also has WiFi and Bluetooth, where the remote uses the latter connection. At the connectivity level, we find a port HDMI 2.0, a USB 2.0, a 3.5 mm jack and the power connector.

Its price is 2,599 yuan, about 325 euros to change. It will be on sale from Wednesday.

Mijia Smart Steaming Oven

Xiaomi is betting heavily on microwave ovens. Today it has announced a new model that can cook using its three trays. It has several cooking modes, steaming, frying, boiling, or traditional oven with heating elements, as well as being able to program recipes automatically with the app, with which we can control the cooking time or temperature. Its price is 1499 yuan, about 187 euros to change. It will be on sale from Friday.