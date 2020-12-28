Xiaomi launches a new cheap mouse and prepares an improved WiFi 6 router

Xiaomi continues to expand its product catalog in the middle of Christmas. The company is preparing for one of its most important launches with the Mi 11, which we now know will not come alone. Now, the company has released an improved version of its wireless mouse with a multitude of changes.

He Xiaomi Mi Portable Mouse 2 is the new version that Xiaomi has released of its wireless mouse with some improvements that were already missing from the base model. To begin with, we have dual mode, being able to use it via Bluetooth and also through the included 2.4 GHz wireless receiver.

The mouse has dual mode: two devices paired at the same time

This dual mode allows connection with two devices at the same time. So, we can have the mouse connected to PC for him usb receiver, and by pressing a button we can go to bluetooth mode and use it on another computer, tablet, mobile or television.

The DPI The mouse buttons are now adjustable with four different speeds, to choose between 1,200, 1,800, 2,400 and 4,000 DPI, unlike the previous model that only included a base setting. This change in DPI in real time will allow us to easily adapt the sensitivity of the mouse if we change from a 1080p screen to a 4K one so that we do not have to make large movements by hand.

The design is maintained with respect to the previous model, with a shape that some say is somewhat uncomfortable because it is not ergonomic for the hand. The body features an anodized aluminum surface that has been sandblasted, which is somewhat cool to the touch; Especially in winter. The buttons are designed to be as quiet as possible to be used in any type of environment.

The computer mouse uses a AA battery, which offers a duration of battery up to a whole year thanks to the consumption reduction modes. When the battery drops below 10%, the red light will turn on.

Its price is 79 yuan, about 10 euros to change, although later after the launch it will cost 12.4 euros. It will be on sale from December 30.

Mijia Philips Table Lamp 3

Xiaomi today also launched a new table lamp called Mijia Philips Table Lamp 3. This lamp has a color rendering index of 90% and up to 1900 lumens, ideal for accurately seeing everything we put underneath. This table lamp also has a flexible design, being able to rotate it in various directions, ideal if we want to have indirect light.

To turn it on, we have a power button with a slider to choose the power. In addition, it has an application, through which we can control its on and off, in addition to the intensity of the brightness.

Its price is 199 yuan, about 25 euros to change. It is already for sale in China.

Future WiFi 6 router

Xiaomi has several WiFi 6 routers on the market, and the best of them is the AIoT AX3600. This model has now been lowered to 62 euros in China pending an improved version that will reach twice the speed and improve network capacity. This model will be announced soon.