Xiaomi launches a new cheap vacuum cleaner and printer

Xiaomi continues to expand its complete range of products to make our lives easier. Today, the company has included two new products that will be on sale this month: a new handheld vacuum cleaner cheaper than the current one, and a photo printer to colour with a very small size.

Mijia Wireless Vacuum Cleaner Lite

The new Xiaomi wireless vacuum cleaner It is a Lite version that is lighter, but still powerful. It has a suction power of 17 kPa (compared to 20 of its older brother), a weight of 1.2 kg, and 45 minutes of duration for each charge thanks to the 2,500 mAh battery that it incorporates, although it goes to 13 minutes if we use the electric floor brush. The charging time is about 5 hours.

The vacuum cleaner has several nozzles and brushes to be able to vacuum the floor, the car and even computer keyboards. Among them we find a mouth with a built-in brush, which is ideal to use precisely on the computer keyboard, since it brushes and removes dust from the surface while sucking it. We also have the brush with an independent motor for floors and carpets, as well as another elongated one to better reach the corners.

The filters used by the vacuum cleaner can be removed and washed with some, although the HEPA filter is recommended to replace it every 2 or 3 months. The filtration efficiency is 99.97% of particles. The capacity for storing powder is 500 ml.

Its price is 499 yuan, about 64 euros to change, almost three times less than what its older brother is worth in Spain. It will be on sale next Friday, November 20, and is an ideal alternative to having a robot vacuum cleaner.

Xiaomi Mijia Photo Printer 1S

This new cheap xiaomi photo printer It has everything you need to have our photos at low cost at home. The printer has a direct connection mode with the mobile, so it is not necessary to even download the app, since it allows you to print via WiFi. It also has a direct connection mode with WeChat.

In the case of getting more out of it, we can install the Xiaomi application to retouch the photos, where we can apply filters, crop, rotate, etc. The paper used for the photos is 6 inches in size, similar to what we see on a mobile screen. The printer has a capacity of up to 20 sheets of photo paper, and each loading cartridge can print up to 40 photos.

Its price is 599 yuan, about 77 euros to change. It will be on sale starting tomorrow, November 17.