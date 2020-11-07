Xiaomi launches a new Full HD projector and a cheap laptop

We talk about the Mijia Projector 2, a more affordable version of the Mijia Projector 2 Pro announced last summer. In exchange for a lower price, this model loses some of the performance-level capabilities of the more powerful model, including the ANSI lumens.

Mijia Projector 2: cheaper version of the Pro model

Thus, while the Pro model has 1,300 ANSI lumens, the new cheap model drops to 800 lumens. The recommended projection range is between 60 and 120 inches, but like the Pro model it can be extended to the range between 40 and 200 inches. The projection technology it uses is maintained, being DLP on both models, and is capable of reproducing 100% of the Rec. 709 spectrum.

At the sound level, we find integrated speakers with a 10W power and a size of 1.75 inches, complying well and avoiding having to look for other speakers if we simply want to see content on time. The noise level of the projector is the same as the Pro model, with a loudness as low as 28 dBa at an ambient temperature of 25 degrees.

The projector also has Bluetooth 4.2 and WiFi 5, ideal for playing streaming content thanks to the MIUI for TV operating system based on Android that it incorporates. In the event that an international version of this model is launched, the operating system that will be used is Android TV, and even the new Google TV.

The processor used in this model is the Amlogic T972-H, with a process of 12 nm and 4 cores, reaching a frequency of 1.9 GHz. This processor is the one that equips the Xiaomi 5 Series televisions, and is even capable of playing content in 8K, being good news that more and more company devices use it. Accompany you 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal memory.

At the level of intelligent functionalities, we also find voice assistant with XiaoAI to be able to control multimedia content or even smart home devices. Thanks to its long-range microphones, it is capable of picking up voice at a distance of up to five meters.

Connectivity also includes everything you need, including a port HDMI 2.0, a USB 2.0 and a headphone jack. We can also send the mobile signal wirelessly.

Its price is 3,299 yuan, about 421 euros to change. It will be on sale from next November 11.

New cheap laptop

In India, Xiaomi has also launched a cheaper version of its Mi Notebook 14 laptop with the e-Learning Edition. This version has an i3-10110U processor, unlike the other models in this range that have i5 to i7. It is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and a 256 GB SSD, with a Full HD LCD screen. Its price is 34,999 rupees, about 399 euros at the exchange rate, and it is already on sale in the country.