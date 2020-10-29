Tech NewsSmart Gadgets

Xiaomi launches a new Notebook with Intel 10th generation chip at a good price

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
If teleworking apps have proliferated enormously in recent months due to the coronavirus pandemic, not to mention how the use of laptops has skyrocketed for those cases of teleworking in which it is necessary to have with us all the tools to remain connected and operational. And it does not matter if we go down the street, visiting relatives or whatever. Having a PC on hand is always recommended.

Hence cheaper ranges have proliferated around increasingly compact hardware and oriented to those activities that we carry out in the office, with Microsoft 365, web browsing, email, some photo editing and, of course, no gaming. If you want to hit the key with the latest Call of Duty, the demands will be much higher.

Xiaomi reaches the 10th generation

The point is that Xiaomi has just presented a new Notebook 14 that comes to jump on the bandwagon of the 10th generation which is, to this day, the most recent of Intel’s processors. Specifically, an i3 that will provide us with good performance for those medium tasks that do not require excessive processing power. In addition, this SoC is accompanied by a 256GB SSD storage and a RAM that has not been disclosed. Unfortunately, the only proof of its existence and launch (in India) has to do with a banner like the one you have just below.

New Xiaomi Notebook with 10th generation Intel chips.

This Xiaomi Notebook 14 will have a webcam at the top of the screen, in the frame, with HD quality and a design that seems very compact and understated. In addition, that the launch of this model reaches countries outside of China is great news that could allow us to have it in our market sooner than we imagine.

As usual, The price of a Xiaomi product is essential and in this case, some sources place its cost range around 400 euros ($ 475), a substantial reduction compared to previous generations of the Chinese who, with Notebook 14 models, 8GB of RAM and 512 SSD storage and Intel processors, surpassed 700 euros just a few months ago. So we will wait for them to make it official to know in depth all those changes and cuts that they will impose on a laptop that, by design, price and performance, could be a candidate for a teleworking partner during the pandemic.

