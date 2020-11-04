Xiaomi launches a new robot vacuum cleaner and a cheap WiFi 6 router

Xiaomi keeps launching new and exciting products on the market. This week it was the turn of a new cheap robot vacuum cleaner model, as well as a new cheap router that has connectivity WiFi 6 . We go with everything announced by the company.

My Vacuum Cleaner Robot 1T

The My Vacuum Cleaner Robot 1T is the new robot vacuum cleaner floor scrubber cheap by Xiaomi. It has a suction power of 3000 Pa, and the 5,200 mAh battery lasts up to 180 minutes of use. The vacuum cleaner automatically returns to the base when the battery is low, and is capable of cleaning an area of ​​240 square meters with each charge.

This model is able to overcome obstacles of up to 2 cm, and has a low height of only 8.2 cm, so it can comfortably pass under a wide variety of household items such as beds or sofas. In addition to vacuuming and sweeping, it also scrubs, with a 250 ml tank, capable of moistening up to 160 square meters of surface.

The robot has obstacle detection thanks to the VSLAM frontal detector, although it does not have a LIDAR laser like other models of the company. However, it has a multitude of sensors to prevent falls, as well as a gyroscope and the ability to operate even in low light situations. It can also be controlled with the APP to move it around the house, which it maps as it progresses, in addition to being able to control it by voice.

Its price is 2,299 yuan, about 294 euros to change. It will be on sale from November 11 taking advantage of Singles Day.

Xiaomi Mi Router CR6606

Xiaomi today also launched a new cheap router: the My CR6606 Router. This router has connectivity WiFi 6, with a speed of up to 1,776 Mbps. It is capable of handling the connection with up to 128 devices at the same time, in addition to 256 MB of memory to guarantee connection stability. By having WiFi 6, it also supports enhancements such as Beamforming, BSS Coloring, MU-MIMO or WPA3, in addition to IPv6. Covers large surfaces, so you don’t need to use a WiFi amplifier.

On a physical level, it has an aluminum heatsink to facilitate heat dissipation. The processor has 4 cores and reaches 880 MHz, all handled by the OpenWRT-based MiWiFi system. It has four antennas to have independent connections with several devices at the same time. At the physical connectivity level, it has a Gigabit WAN port, as well as three other Gigabit Ethernet ports. The router has remote control through the application.

Its price is 399 yuan, about 51 euros to change. Although its price is quite low, it is not the lowest-priced WiFi 6 router they have, since the Redmi Router AX6, although launched at 399 yuan, can now be purchased for 299 yuan, about 38 euros at the exchange, ideal for updating your Internet connection.