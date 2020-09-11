Xiaomi launches a new smart plug to control your ‘connected home’

There are many ways to control the operation of a device that we have at home, either through the functions that it brings as standard thanks to its connection capabilities to Wi-Fi networks, or thanks to other gadgets that do enjoy the possibility of controlling them through the screen of our smartphone. And the latter is the case of Xiaomi Mijia Smart Socket 2 Bluetooth Gateway Edition.

Too long a name for a device as compact as it is cheap and that works like a smart plug that, thanks to its bluetooth connectivity, allows us to turn it on and off to automate some other task. For example, turning lights on or off, putting on or removing an appliance, turning a thermostat on or off, etc.

The second generation

This Xiaomi Mijia Smart Socket 2 Bluetooth Gateway Edition It is the second generation of a first device that hit stores last fall And that, the truth, has been cut in its benefits by the Chinese, something that is noticeable especially in its cost since it has a price of just 49 yuan, that is, about 6 euros to change.

Mijia Smart Socket 2 Bluetooth Gateway Edition

That cut in benefits comes from the part of the connectors, two, USB-A that the previous model had and that have been eliminated for this new version. It is clear that the price could justify everything, but having the option of connecting charging cables to mobiles, tablets or other devices and controlling from the phone when they are on or off is a great advantage. That is why in this Xiaomi Mijia Smart Socket 2 Bluetooth Gateway Edition we will have to settle for only the standard plugs, with various standards present such as European, North American or English, which become a headache when we travel the world.

Of course, although they have eliminated the USB-A ports at least we will have news in certain functions that have been added within the application, as part of the options that we can manage or configure from the screen of our mobile. For example, voice control, or the arrival of a remote switch, smart link, power consumption statistics as well as protection against overloads, etc.

The great advantage of this new Xiaomi Mijia Smart Socket 2 Bluetooth Gateway Edition is that Through the app it is able to collect all the data generated by the different devices that we plug in, in such a way that we have them saved ready to consult at any time. In addition, it has protection against children (small), since they will not be able to insert their fingers into the plug or receive shocks by touching it.

