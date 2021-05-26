Xiaomi launches a padlock that is unlocked by fingerprint and with a battery of more than a year

Xiaomi surprises us once again with one of those interesting products that appear almost every day on Youpin, Xiaomi’s crowdfunding platform. And it is that the Asian giant is one of the manufacturers with the most variety of smart devices in its catalog. Among the many accessories for daily life on the platform, there is no shortage of products dedicated to wellness.

Technology still has a lot to say when it comes to our well-being, and that is why Xiaomi has been developing spectacular devices for a long time. The last arrival this time is what is basically a padlock sold by Xiaomi that is unlocked with a fingerprint and whose autonomy is more than one year.

A padlock that is unlocked by fingerprint and with a battery of more than one year

East Smart fingerprint Padlock Kitty, is an intelligent, waterproof and electronic padlock, which has the peculiarity of being unlocked with a fingerprint.

Xiaomi launches a padlock that is unlocked by fingerprint Xiaomi

You will no longer need traditional padlocks, those that need a key that can easily be lost. Now, just put a finger on the semiconductor sensor so that the padlock opens at extreme speed.

As we have already mentioned, it has a fingerprint sensor. Response time is less than 1 second. Memory storage of up to 20 print options. Its body is made of zinc alloy, eyelet – AISI 304 stainless steel. Waterproof IPX2.

The door lock is equipped with a semiconductor fingerprint scanner, the accuracy of which is 97.5%. The zinc alloy case is resistant to deformation and moisture, the width of the stainless steel shackle is 18mm.

Your semiconductor chip uses a self-learning algorithm, which gives you a fingerprint recognition percentage of 97.5%. What’s more, its autonomy is more than one year. A microUSB cable is used to recharge the charge. One charge is sufficient for the device to operate autonomously for 1 year.

Where to buy this padlock that Xiaomi sells

The smart lock is available in four different colors: red, blue, green and gold. You can buy it on AliExpress for less than 15 euros. A most interesting option to say goodbye to the keys once and for all. We hope to see you in physical form very soon, but for now everything indicates that initially it will only be available for online purchase from China, it will probably be able to reach our country through certain distributors such as the brand’s physical stores. We will be very attentive to inform you as soon as it is available in our country.

>