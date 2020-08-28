Xiaomi launches a peephole that you will control with your mobile for only 20 euros

In recent years, these types of devices have proliferated that we can install on the doors of our houses and that allow us to see everyone who approaches it. From curious neighbors who want to snoop to see what is cooking in our home, to strangers that we do not guess why so much interest in what happens inside doors.

The fact is that these connected doorbells are allowing many homeowners to improve their security at a really cheap price, and receive alerts immediately, just at the moment in which some type of unwanted access attempt occurs. So The fact that Xiaomi has once again set its eyes on that sector is to celebrate.

The smart peephole from the mobile

This Xiaomi Zero C3 Smart Video Doorbell is a small device that not only incorporates a camera, but will also act as a doorbell and exterior peephole, so that we know when someone has arrived. In this way, We will receive a notice on our mobile screen and we will be able to see in real time who is on the other side the door and answer, whether we are inside or not. Even now on vacation, they are a good way of pretending that we have not left, talking to the other person as if it were a normal telephone.

Xiaomi Zero C3 Smart Video Doorbell.

This model has an HD image quality, that is, 720p and is capable of seeing in very low light conditions (to say nothing) thanks to its infrared sensors. Of course, the complete set consists of this peephole / smart doorbell and a small speaker that will allow us to listen to calls without using the smartphone.

The system has another advantage and that is screws or elements that are visible are not used for its installation so it will be difficult for other people’s friends to take it away. In the video that you have just above, you can see an example (ahem) of that philosophy with which the Chinese have tried to develop this Zero C3 Smart Video Doorbell.

The camera covers a total angle of 72º and its battery, according to the manufacturer, can last us for months. As always, it will depend on how we use it and if we configure it to detect all the movements that occur in front of the camera, or only a few that are those that can really pose a threat to the integrity of our home.

You have this Zero C3 Smart Vieo Doorbell available in two configurations: a more basic one only with the smart peephole, which will cost you (in exchange) just 20 euros, and another that is accompanied by a loudspeaker, a bell, which will raise its price to 25.

