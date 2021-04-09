Xiaomi launches a smart kitchen scale that you control with your mobile

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi surprises us once again with one of those interesting products that appear almost every day on Youpin, Xiaomi’s crowdfunding platform. And it is that the Asian giant is one of the manufacturers with the most variety of smart devices in its catalog. Among the many accessories for daily life on the platform, there is no shortage of products dedicated to wellness.

Technology still has a lot to say when it comes to our well-being, and for that reason Xiaomi has been developing spectacular devices for a long time designed to make our day to days easier, now this catalog is joined by a new Xiaomi smart scale that will be perfect for your kitchen.

Xiaomi has launched a kitchen scale that you control with your mobile

This new smart scale is a collaboration between Xiaomi and HOTO, a manufacturer specialized in household products. At the design level, we find a product with tempered glass and aluminum finishes with a diameter of 16.8 mm, a thickness of 26.8 mm and a net weight of approximately 342grs. It has an integrated LED display so you can see the weighings.

This gadget will allow you to take food weighing to another level. And you know that adding a few grams more of an ingredient can ruin the recipe you are making. This is where this kitchen scale with bluetooth technology comes in, as it has an accuracy of 0.1 grams.

It has a high precision sensor to accurately measure the weight of any food, with a ratio of 1 to 3000 grams, perfect for weighing using exact measurements. It has the units used in each country. It also allows you to switch between weight and volume.

Connects with your smartphone

The scale is compatible with Xiaomi’s Mijia ecosystem. It has an app with which you can have the weighings registered in real time, as well as offering you different types of recipes depending on the foods you are using.

Price and availability

The smart scale, launched on Xiaomi YouPin, is crowdfunded at a launch price of 99 yuan, or 12 euros at the current exchange rate. At the moment this accessory is only available in China, through the platform of the Asian company, although it is possible that we will soon see it on AliExpress and other similar platforms. but it is expected to arrive in Europe soon.

>