Xiaomi launches a smart shirt and a projector with HDR

Xiaomi Mijia Projector 2 Pro

First, a few days ago Xiaomi launched in China the Mijia Projector 2 Pro, your new compact projector with resolution Full HD native. It has 1,300 true ANSI lumens, and is capable of displaying an image up to 200 inches, although Xiaomi recommends putting it at an intermediate distance to get sizes between 60 and 120 inches. The Full HD projector is capable of reproducing 100% of the Rec.709 color spectrum, in addition to decoding HDR10 +.

At the connectivity level, it has two HDMI ports (one of them ARC), two USB 2.0, audio jack connector, optical connector and Ethernet. Its design is quite compact, with dimensions of 21.5 x 20.1 x 14.3 cm, and a weight of only 3.7 kg.

Internally, we find 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal memory, with a 12 nm Amlogic T972 processor capable of playing 8K videos, in addition to having Android under the MIUI TV layer. It also doubles as a switchboard to control home IoT devices, and features dual 10W speakers.

Its price is 4,599 yuan, about 560 euros to change, and it is already for sale in China. This price is lower than that of the laser models, since it has an LED bulb.

Mijia Sports ECG Smart T-Shirt

Smart devices are increasingly in more places. For sports, the ideal is to have a watch or a bracelet that measures our activity, but Xiaomi has now launched a smart shirt that has a built-in ECG sensor.

The Mijia Sports ECG It can measure our electrocardiogram by means of COTECH fibers that capture the microcurrent of our skin in a non-inductive way, and send the information to the mobile, allowing us to intelligently analyze our sports activity. Also, the shirt has no seams to make it more comfortable. In the center it also has a heart sensor to measure the pulse. If we go beyond beats, it will automatically vibrate so that we slow down.

Its price is 249 yuan, about 30 euros to change. After the promotional period, it will cost 299 yuan, about 36 euros to change.

XiaoAI in Spain and more

Xiaomi has also announced that it is working to launch its XiaoAI voice assistant in Spain and compete with other devices with Alexa voice assistants or with the Google Assistant. At the same time, it has also been leaked that they are finally going to launch Bluetooth TWS AirPods headphones with active noise cancellation. This August is also celebrating its 10th anniversary, and they are going to launch a multitude of new products in the coming weeks.