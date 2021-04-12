Xiaomi launches a smart toilet that only lifts the lid and cleans itself

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi surprises us once again with one of those interesting products that appear almost every day on Youpin, a Xiaomi crowdfunding platform. And it is that the Asian giant is one of the manufacturers with the most variety of smart devices in its catalog. Among the many accessories for daily life on the platform, there is no shortage of products dedicated to wellness.

Technology still has a lot to say when it comes to our well-being, and for that reason Xiaomi has been developing spectacular devices for a long time designed to make our day to days easier, now it joins this catalog a smart toilet with state-of-the-art technology, that lifts the lid and cleans itself automatically.

Xiaomi launches a smart toilet with state-of-the-art technology

This smart toilet falls within the range of products of the coloboración that has made Xiaomi with Dabai. Features a wide design to reduce leg pressure and that they do not go to sleep after spending a long time. It gives us a smart device that has artificial intelligence, thanks to a chip developed by the brand itself.

Xiaomi Smart Vater YouPin

It has a led screen in which we can see information related to different cartoon icons, and that it also serves to be able to use it at night without turning on the bathroom light. The lid can also be opened automatically when the toilet detects a person in front, for which it uses specific sensors.

It is also a toilet that is automatically sterilized. Thanks to sterilization ions that are continuously released For two hours, it is possible to have a completely sterilized toilet, something that is welcome in time of Covid-19 and that could be interesting for very crowded public places.

The toilet as we have commented is intelligent, among other functions, it is capable of recognize our voice commands, and thus avoiding having to touch the lid, just telling it to lift the lid will be enough, in this way we can avoid contact with the cup. It also offers a wash in the style of a bidet, which allows us to wash at a constant temperature, while can dry us with hot air, which is released at six different speeds.

Price and availability

The smart toilet, launched on Xiaomi YouPin, is in crowdfunded at a launch price of 2300 yuan, or 300 euros at the current exchange rate. At the moment this accessory is only available in China, through the platform of the Asian company, although it is possible that we will soon see it on AliExpress and other similar platforms. but it is expected to arrive in Europe soon.

>