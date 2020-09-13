Xiaomi launches a transparent Smart TV and something that Apple canceled

Xiaomi Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition

The Mi TV LUX is the new and innovative Smart TV from Xiaomi. It has an OLED panel that is transparent. Thus, even by reproducing images it is possible to see what is behind, giving the impression of seeing a holographic projection.

The TV has a 55 inch size, with a 10-bit Full HD panel just 5.7mm thick and a 120 Hz refresh rate with a 93% reproduction of the DCI-P3 color spectrum. It supports Dolby Atmos sound, and has a MediaTek 9650 processor inside, the same one that uses the TV Master OLED introduced a few weeks ago, with Cortex A73 cores and Mali-G52 GPU. The response time is 1 ms, and features Maxtor AI to improve image processing. It also has a port HDMI 2.1 prepared for the new consoles.

It has Android TV as the operating system with its Patchwall layer, and it can be used to control home automation.

Its price, of course, will be quite prohibitive, since it will cost 49,999 yuan, about 6,100 euros to change. It will be on sale from August 16.

Ninebot GoKartPro Lamborghini Edition

They have also announced a new Ninebot kart, in this case in collaboration with Lamborghini. The new Ninebot GoKartPro Lamborghini Edition It features a 432 Wh refrigerated battery for maximum performance. The autonomy on the circuit is 62 laps on a circuit of 400 meters at 40 km / h, so we have a range of about 25 km at 40 km / h.

The kart has optimized aerodynamics for more support when cornering, and wheels with a custom cover to maximize airflow. Its price is 9,999 yuan, about 1,222 euros to change. It will be on sale from August 16.

Mi 55W Wireless Charging Stand

Along with the Mi 10 Ultra, the company has unveiled a 55W wireless charger, one of the most powerful on the market. It offers support for Xiaomi terminals. Its price is 199 yuan, about 24 euros to change.

My 100W Car Charger

The second announced charger has been the My 100W Car Charger, that allows to charge the mobile and any device by USB C with a power of up to 100 W (20V and 5A). Its price is only 99 yuan, about 12 euros to change.

Mi 20W Smart Tracking Charging Pad

Finally, Xiaomi wanted to leave a small gift to Apple with the Mi 20W Smart Tracking Charging Pad, an intelligent wireless charging mat that detects at all times where the device we leave on is. The charging power is up to 20 W, and allows charging up to two devices at the same time, such as a mobile phone together with headphones or a smart watch. Its price is 499 yuan, about 61 euros to change.