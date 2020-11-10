Xiaomi launches a wireless mouse for 4 euros and a Redmi laptop

We are at the gates of 11/11, one of the most important annual sales days; especially for China. A multitude of discounts and offers are made in the country, and Xiaomi not only takes advantage of it to lower products, but also launch new products on the market. Today, we can see your new mouse and his new cheap redmi laptop .

Almost a year ago, Xiaomi launched a spectacular wireless keyboard and mouse kit for the ridiculous price of 13 euros. Both were powered by AAA batteries, and although the keyboard had a US ANSI layout, for that price it couldn’t be faulted much. Now, if you want to get hold of the mouse separately, you can.

Xiaomi Mi Wireless Mouse Lite

Called My Wireless Mouse LiteThis new cheap computer mouse is basically the same model that we found in that cheap keyboard and mouse pack, being able to purchase only the mouse separately if we wish. This is ideal for laptops, where the included keyboard is usually more than enough to work comfortably, but it is practically essential to use an external mouse.

The mouse is very light, weighing only 60 grams without batteries. Its dimensions are 113 x 60 x 36 mm, with PC and ABS finishes. The wireless connection used is 2.4 GHz via the included dongle, so it cannot be used via Bluetooth. The USB receiver can be integrated into the compartment that has the mouse itself so as not to lose it.

The mouse has an ergonomic design to facilitate its use for hours and that there is no fatigue in the hands by reducing the pressure on the fingers and the wrist. At the bottom we find a Teflon foot to facilitate sliding and with high resistance to wear. The sensor used is 1,000 DPI, and although it is not adjustable, it is more than enough to use it in office automation. It also has a low battery warning.

Its price is 29 yuan, some 3.7 euros to change, being an incredibly cheap mouse. It is already for sale in China.

RedmiBook 14 II

Xiaomi has also launched for 11/11 a new range of RedmiBook 14 laptops second generation. These laptops stand out for their low price and good performance. Along with the 10th generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processor models (i7-1065G7 and i5-1035G1), a new processor model has been added today Intel Core i3-1005G1.

This new model has 8 GB RAM at 3200 MHz, 256GB SATA SSD, normal screen 14-inch Full HD that reproduces 45% of the NTSC color space, and Intel’s integrated graphics card. It has WiFi 6, 4 W speakers, 65 W fast charging via USB C, two USB C ports, a USB 2.0, a USB 3.1 Gen 1, HDMI 1.4 and a 3.5 mm jack.

Its price is 3,299 yuan, about 422 euros to change, ideal to renew your old laptop. It is already for sale in China.