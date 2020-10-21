Xiaomi launches an air purifier capable of ending the coronavirus

Xiaomi has several air purifiers on the market, and today it has launched a new model with even better performance than the models sold in Spain. These air purifiers are so good that they can kill virtually any type of virus or bacteria in the air, including coronavirus .

Xiaomi currently sells two air purifiers in Spain: the My Air Purifier 2H and the 3H. The 2H is suitable for surfaces between 18 and 31 square meters, while the 3H is suitable for surfaces between 26 to 45 square meters, with respective prices of 129.99 and 199.99 euros. Both have 3-layer HEPA filters capable of filtering particles 0.3 microns in diameter or larger, including PM2.5, smoke particles, pollen, bacteria or viruses.

The virus part is the most interesting, since the size of viruses such as H1N1 or SARS-CoV-2 is between 0.08 and 0.16 microns, so in theory they should pass through the filters. The key, however, is that the viruses normally accompany microparticles of saliva or water in suspension. Thus, these microparticles usually have sizes of 5 microns, so the purifier catches them without problems, and is able to completely disinfect the air in a room in a few minutes (11 minutes for 20 square meters, or 4 minutes for 7 square meters for 2H).

Mijia Air Purifier X: your most powerful purifier

Now the new Mijia Air Purifier X further improves on the current two with a filter composed of five layers to eliminate odors, bacteria and viruses, capable of also filtering dust, hair, pollen, etc. According to Xiaomi tests, it is capable of ending the 99.99% virus like H1N1, which has a maximum size even smaller than the coronavirus (0.12 vs 0.16 microns). It also removes the 99.99% bacteria such as Escherichia coli or Staphylococcus aureus.

The purifier is effective in spaces up to 400 cubic meters, or rooms with surfaces up to 48 square meters. The maximum loudness is 64 dB (a) and the minimum 30.7 dB (A), with a maximum consumption of 41 W. It is recommended to use it on surfaces between 28 and 48 square meters.

On a physical level, the purifier is reminiscent of a computer tower. The front panel is removable to be able to change or clean the filters. The power supply is integrated, reducing the space that the cable occupies. At the top it has touch controls to regulate its activity and to see the air quality at all times, and we can also control it through the Mijia app.

The price of the Mijia Air Purifier X is 1999 yuan, about 253 euros To the change. It will be on sale from November 11thIf booked between November 1 and November 11, an additional replacement filter valued at 299 yuan (38 euros) is awarded. We will see if Xiaomi launches this model in Spain, or if instead it launches the Air Purifier Pro that is capable of cleaning the air in rooms of up to 60 square meters.