Xiaomi launches high-end wire-free headphones and a cheap battery

Xiaomi has started the week presenting two new and interesting products: some new Bluetooth headphones with high sound quality, and a lightweight 10,000 mAh external battery that differs from the volume and weight of the latest models. In addition, they have finally put their Mi Smart Standing Fan 1C on sale in Spain for 49.99 euros.

Xiaomi True Wireless Bluetooth Headset Air 2 Pro

These new Xiaomi headphones They feature a sleek design and ceramic touch buttons for answering calls or controlling music. They also have noise reduction in calls thanks to their three microphones, as well as ambient mode noise cancellation of up to 35 dB, blocking noises such as airplanes, subways, busy streets, coffee shops, etc. Also, by its design, it reduces the sounds of frequencies between 1,000 and 3,000 Hz, such as the cry of a baby.

We also found a “transparent” mode, which lets ambient sound pass into our ears, such as a conversation, thanks to which we can talk to someone without having to remove them. It has voice control with which we can change settings related to music or ask the assistant any questions.

The diaphragm is sized 12mm, and they have compatibility with the LHDC 3.0 codec. It also offers low-latency transmission of less than 100ms thanks to LLAC technology, making them ideal for gaming. Another advantage they include is a proximity sensor, stopping playback automatically when we take them off.

The headphones are in-ear and include four silicone ear pads. The battery lasts up to 7 hours on one charge, and can be extended up to 28 hours with the charging case (with USB C connector). Both are compatible with fast charging, being able to get 90 minutes of listening with only 10 minutes of charging. The case is also compatible with wireless charging.

In short, the best TWS wireless headphones from Xiaomi. Its price is 699 yuan, about 88 euros to change. They can be purchased from today for 649 yuan (82 euros), going to cost their final price from the 15th when they go on sale. From that date we will begin to see it in export stores.

My Power Bank Pocket Edition 10000mAh

Xiaomi finally launch a compact pocket power bank. All the last ones they had launched had a somewhat bulky design and uncomfortable to wear. This new model weighs around 200 grams thanks to a body made of plastic instead of aluminum. The battery is only 33% larger than the chargers Xiaomi uses for laptops.

At the connectivity level we find two USB A ports, a USB C and a micro USB, with a maximum power of 22.5 W in the USB C and USB A ports, and 18 W in the microUSB. Actual battery capacity, as is normally the case, is much lower than advertised, at actual 5,500 mAh.

Its price is 399 yuan, about 50 euros to change. They will be on sale from Friday, October 16.

Mijia Vertical Heater

Finally, and while in Spain they have officially put their fan on sale (at good hours), now the company in China is already preparing for winter. There they have launched the Mijia Vertical Heater, a compact heater for winter. It has a power of 2,100 W and a rotation system to distribute the heat evenly. It can be controlled with the mobile application, choosing a temperature between 22 and 28 degrees, with an off timer at 1, 2, 4 and 8 hours.

Its price is only 99 yuan, about 12.5 euros to change. It will be on sale next Tuesday, October 20.