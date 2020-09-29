Xiaomi launches its 82-inch 8K Smart TV and laptop webcam

My TV Master 82 inch 4K

The My TV Master 4K It has a panel that reproduces 93% of the DCI-P3 spectrum with a 10-bit panel, as well as a native refresh rate of 120 Hz. It has 240 independent lighting zones with a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits and a contrast of 140,000 :one. It supports all HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, HDR10 +, HDR10, and HLG. It has a response time of just 6.5 ms, along with technologies like VRR, making it ideal for gaming.

Inside we find a 22nm MTK9650 processor with four A73 cores, as well as a GP Mali G52 MC1 and an NPU to perform AI tasks such as image processing and identification, as well as sound. It also has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory, in addition to USB 3.0 and HDMI 2.1 connectors.

At the software level we find MIUI TV based on Android TV, along with XiaoAI, being able to control the TV with the Bluetooth voice command. The price of this model is 9,999 yuan, about 1,261 euros at the exchange rate. It will be on sale from today.

My TV Master 82 inch 8K Commemorative Edition

This spectacular Xiaomi TV has the best technology that we can find in the market in all aspects. Count with one 82 inch 8K panel MiniLED to achieve a high level of brightness without blooming with its 960 independent lighting zones. The maximum brightness is 2,000 nits, with a contrast of 400,000: 1. With this, it manages to reproduce 98% of the DCI-P3 spectrum.

One of the most curious features of this television is that it incorporates 5G, being the first mass-produced television to incorporate this mobile network technology. Supports 5G SA and NSA, with up to 2.1 Gbps speed. In addition, it is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory, in addition to a 60 W sound bar located on its sides, divided into 40 W for bass and 20 W for treble in a total of four speakers.

Xiaomi claims that 5G is not only so that the TV can work even if it is not connected to a WiFi network, but also to act as a control center for home devices. Also, they have ventured to state that 8K will be the standard resolution in 5 years.

The price of this model is 49,999 yuan, about 6,300 euros to change. It will be on sale from October 21. It is therefore the cheapest 8K TV on the market.

Mijia Webcam 720p

Xiaomi has also launched a new cheap webcam that, unfortunately, does not reach 1080p resolution. the webcam can be used on both laptops and desktop computers, although curiously it is designed to be used on laptops, which already usually incorporate a webcam; and in most recent cases, better than this model itself.

The included USB cable measures 50 cm, proving that it is intended for laptops or at most for a monitor that has USB ports. It also incorporates a microphone, so you can have a fairly cheap two-in-one. Its price is 69 yuan in China, about 9 euros to change, making it one of the cheapest options on the market to have a webcam.