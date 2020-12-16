Xiaomi launches its best ebook: ebook with 70-day battery

Amazon is the undisputed queen in the segment of ebooks . The Kindle It has been possible to buy for only 64.99 euros on Black Friday, while the Kindle Oasis came to cost 189.99 euros. To compete with the first, Xiaomi already had a model, but now it has launched one that competes directly with the Oasis in performance, but at almost half the price.

The only official Xiaomi ebook costs 75 euros, and it offered 16 GB of internal memory, 212 ppi density, 1800 mAh battery, WiFi and USB C. In addition, it used a version of Android 8.1. Now, following a similar basis, Xiaomi has launched the Pro model with excellent features for its low price.

Xiaomi Mi Ebook Reader Pro: improved model

The Xiaomi Mi Ebook Reader Pro increases its resolution up to 1872 x 1404 pixels, offering 300 ppi in a fairly large 7.8-inch size. Like the previous model, it also uses an operating system based on Android 8.1, with an interface adapted to ebooks and the electronic screen, seeing completely in black and white, and allowing comics to be viewed in ebook format. The screen is illuminated by LEDs on the edges, to choose between 24 warm and cool colors. Its weight is only 251 grams, and it is 7 mm thick.

Inside we find 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal memory. The used processor has four cores. At the hardware level, an EPDC controller is also incorporated that what it does is smooth the passage of sheets to make it more natural and fluid. It also has the ability to use voice commands to search for content, currently being able to do so in Chinese and English.

At the level of internal connectivity we find WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0, in addition to also using the same USB C connector that the cheapest model uses. The drums has a capacity of 3200 mAh, which can last up to 70 days. The Ebook Reader Pro can read all kinds of formats, including epub, pdf, txt, xlsx, docx, and pptx.

It costs 139 euros during launch

Its price is 1,299 yuan, some 163 euros to change. A fairly high price for what Xiaomi is, but that is still less than what the Kindle Oasis costs. It will be on sale from December 21. During the launch period, it can be purchased at 1099 yuan, about 139 euros at the exchange rate.

The reason that these types of devices have not yet left China is that the store they incorporate is oriented to content in Chinese, and reaching other countries would imply having a library adapted to each country. That would imply, for example, having to implement the Amazon app, or reach agreements with other portals such as La casa del libro. For this reason, the only way to use it at present is by putting epubs and the like, being able to read them in Spanish without problem, since the interface can be put in English and Spanish. For this, it is possible to pass the ebooks over WiFi.