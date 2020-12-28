Xiaomi launches its fastest WiFi 6 router: up to 6,000 Mbps

Finally, as Xiaomi herself had leaked a few hours ago, the company has presented its new wifi router 6 along with the Xiaomi Mi 11. This new router offers almost twice the speed compared to the previous model, in addition to many other improvements. We go with all the news.

Xiaomi had until now several models of routers with WiFi 6. The best of them all was the Xiaomi Mi AIoT Router AX3600, which, as its name suggests, reached speeds of up to 3,600 Mbps. We also found another such as the Redmi Router AX6 and the Mi Router AX1800, both costing 41 euros to change and offering speeds of up to 3,000 and 1,800 Mbps, respectively.

Xiaomi Mi Router AX6000: up to 6,000 Mbps speed

The new Xiaomi Mi Router AX6000 pulverizes all those records offering a speed of up to 6,000 Mbps. It has technology 4K QAM (4096QAM), which allows you to further compress the data and use the spectrum more efficiently. Thanks to this, there is a 20% higher efficiency a when 1024 QAM is used. With this small improvement, the router is able to offer a higher speed in the same signal compared to other models.

The router has six independent signal amplifiers, being able to dedicate each antenna to a specific signal so that it has a greater range in a specific direction. The router supports Mesh WiFi, as well as it can be the management center of the IoT at home. Up to 248 different devices can be connected. Each device can be added by simply pressing the “+” button on the router, so you do not need to see the WiFi key on the computer or on the router.

At the wireless level, it also has a full bandwidth of 4 channels of 160 MHz, being able to take advantage of the enormous speeds supported by mobiles such as the Xiaomi Mi 11. This model also incorporates a new port 2.5 Gbp Ethernets, thus preparing for the networks of the future that exceed this speed soon. Thus, we have two ports that can act as LAN or WAN (only one at 2.5 Gbps), and another two LAN at 1 Gbps.

Features WPA3, BSS Coloring, IPv6, and more

The router is also compatible with other recent functionalities on the market, such as Beamforming to direct the signal towards the location of the devices, IPv6, and protocol WPA3 to protect our devices. Unfortunately, this router is not yet compatible with 6 GHz WiFi 6E, so we will have to wait until 2021 to be able to buy a router of these characteristics at an affordable price that can make use of the new band, which offers even more speed than the 5 GHz.

Its price is 599 yuan, about 75 euros To the change. Reservations are already open, and the router will be on sale from January the 8th.