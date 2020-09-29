All innovations are always welcome, although in the case of smart TVs we are witnessing a really strange show that has led many brands to think that 8K is imminent When, to this day, the amount of content that we have available for the previous generation, UHD or 4K, is still scarce. Depending on the operator we have, two or three sports channels (football and Formula 1), some movies and stop counting.

Yes, where there is more offer (4K) is when it comes to watching streaming platforms, video games, and some set-top boxes that have many contents and titles already published to that resolution. Now, are we users crying out for adopting 8K as a television standard? Be that as it may, the brands continue to bet on it, and now it is the turn of Xiaomi, which has developed a couple of very interesting models. One of them with 5G integrated.

Giant panel and huge resolution

The first of those Xiaomi smart TVs is the Lux 82 ”4K TV, a device with a screen 3.840×2.160 resolution pixels, which reproduces 93% of the DCI-P3 spectrum, 120Hz refresh rate and HDR compatible with some standards such as HDR10 +, HLG and HDR10. Its panel offers a contrast of 140,000: 1 and a brightness of 1,000 nits, USB 3.0 and HDMI 2.1 connectors, sound with Dolby Atmos, XiaoAI voice assistant, a MediaTek processor, the MTK9650, 4GB of RAM and 64 of internal storage to install apps and stuff.

This model is, of the two, the one that is closest to our pockets with a price that will be around 1,250 euros to change, so it becomes a more than reasonable option for all those users who want to be at the forefront of technology with a company that always hurries its costs in exchange for more than enough quality. Anyway, If you want to spend only that amount, Xiaomi has another model for you, also 82 inches and 8K: the Commemorative edition of the Mi TV Lux Pro 82 ″ 8K TV,

Xiaomi Lux 82 ”8K TV. Xiaomi

This smart TV has a very special design, with an 8K panel with resolution 7.680×4.320, what flee from that frameless fashion and dive into a retro feel with speakers on both sides. Each of them offers a total power of 60W, 40 of them for the bass and 20 for the treble integrated into four different speakers. This commemorative model is the one that offers 5G connectivity and increases the performance of the 8K panel thanks to its 400,000: 1 contrast and 2,000 nits. Its price, as we advanced in the headline, is little Xiaomi: 6,300 euros to change.