Xiaomi launches its first smart speaker with Google Assistant

Xiaomi They usually launch most of their new products first in China, but sometimes they surprise by launching them first in other countries. Sometimes these launches have occurred in Spain, but now it is the turn of India, which has been fortunate to receive the first Xiaomi smart speaker that integrates the Google Assistant instead of XiaoAI , he Xiaomi voice assistant .

Xiaomi had some busy days scheduled for the end of the month, with the presentation yesterday of its first 8K TV, today of a smart speaker and a smart bulb, and tomorrow of new mobiles with 144 Hz screens. Today, we have to focus on the speaker and the bulb.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker

The loudspeaker is the Mi Smart Speaker features a mesh lining with 10,531 holes and a 63.5mm driver. Total power is 12W, with support for DTS and a processor Texas Instruments TAS5805M Hi-Fi for rich 360-degree sound.

However, the use of Google Assistant is one of the best news, as it shows us the path that Xiaomi can follow in the coming months with this speaker. While all those who had to date only allowed to use their AI in Chinese, now the possibility of using this speaker is open even in Spain. Also, there were rumors that Xiaomi was going to launch XiaoAI in spanish, and this move indicates that they will probably go for the Google Assistant first. This speaker, however, seems to only allow you to choose between Hindi or English at the moment.

The speaker has touch control on the top, being able to play music, mute the microphone, raise and lower the volume or change songs. It also has two long-range smart microphones to hear us even when we are separated from it. It also has WiFi and Bluetooth, where we can pair the mobile just by saying “Ok Google, pair the Bluetooth.”

The speakers are also compatible with stereo sound, so we can synchronize two so that each one acts as an independent speaker. It also has Chromecast. Its price is 3,499 rupees at launch, about 40.5 euros to change, although later it will cost 3,999 rupees, about 46.3 euros.

My Smart LED Bulb

As for the light bulb, Xiaomi has launched a new model with 810 lumens and 7.5 W. It supports voice control, and can be integrated with Alexa and Google. Even if we don’t have a hub to connect it to, we can connect it to the WiFi network directly, so we can control it with our mobile without needing more intermediary devices. The lighting is only white, so we don’t have RGB lighting. Its price is 499 rupees, about 6 euros to change.