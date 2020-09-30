Xiaomi launches its first smarwatch and 65 W charger

Xiaomi has presented today a large number of new products, including its cheapest 5G mobile with the Mi 10T Lite, in addition to the Mi 10T and 10T Pro. Along with them they have also presented a new 65W charger , Besides of Xiaomi Mi Watch , which arrives in Spain with a very interesting price.

Xiaomi Mi Watch

He Xiaomi Mi Watch It is the first smartwatch with the Xiaomi name to arrive in Spain, and it is oriented to global markets, moving away from the Amazfit range developed by Huami, owned by Xiaomi. This new Mi Watch impresses with its performance, recalling what other equivalent models such as the Amazfit GTS or the GTR offer, and that it will compete directly with watches such as the Huawei Watch GT2.

The Mi Watch has a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen of 450 nits of brightness, and two buttons on the right, one of them dedicated to sports mode. Its weight is only 32 grams, and it has a battery that lasts up to 16 days of use, charging in just two hours. It has a heart sensor, measurement oxygenation in blood, ambient pressure, GPS and compass. It also tracks sleep, and has 117 different exercise modes, including running, cycling, skiing, swimming, and more. Water resistance is 5 atmospheres.

The watch has more than 100 customizable dials using the photos we want, as well as orange, green, yellow, white, blue and dark gray straps. It also has a microphone, so we can use the integrated voice assistant to handle functions or write messages. In turn, we also find other classic functions such as the remote control of the camera or the control of the music. Interestingly, it also has native emoji recognition.

Its price starts from 99.99 euros, and will be on sale in Spain in the main commercial surfaces and Xiaomi stores from december.

Xiaomi Mi 65W Fast Charger

Along with the watch and mobile phones, Xiaomi has also presented the Mi 65 W Fast Charger, a charger with fast charging thanks to the GaN technology it incorporates. Thanks to this, we will have fast charging compatible with the latest terminals on the market. Its size is very small despite its excellent performance with a 30% better power density, and can even be used in notebook computers. The maximum charging power is 20 V and 3.25 A.

The size is much smaller than that of Apple, and even than other 65 W that are on the market. The charger has a single USB C port compatible with Power Delivery (PD), as we can see in the following image.

Its price starts from 29.99 euros, and will be on sale from the month of November in the official channels of Xiaomi in Spain.