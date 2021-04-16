Xiaomi launches its new Smart TV EA 2022: cheap and without frames

After announcing them by surprise two days ago, Xiaomi today announced its new cheap Smart TVs . Its new series of cheap televisions offer high-end features, but at contained prices. We go with all the new features and functionalities of these televisions.

The EA 2022 series It is the first new series of Xiaomi televisions that they have launched in 2021. Their goal is to offer some premium features at a price slightly higher than that of current cheap models, which do seek to be as cheap as possible. In addition, it simplifies its A, C and X TV lines into one, ideal to avoid confusing users with all the ranges they had to date.

Xiaomi Mi TV EA 2022: simplifying the cheap range

As the first premium feature we find premium finishes with a metal unibody chassis, and almost non-existent frames, with a thickness of only 2 mm. With this, the screen appears to be flying. At the audio level, it has sound Dolby and DTS, with speaker 2 x 8 W or from 2 x 10 W depending on the model.

The hardware it integrates is quite limited, with a processor with ARM Cortex-A53 cores, 8 GB of internal memory, and 1 or 1.5 GB of RAM depending on the model. At the connectivity level, it includes two HDMI ports, as well as optical, antenna and others.

All models incorporate an intelligent control with buttons dedicated to the main streaming platforms. The remote is Bluetooth, and has a built-in microphone to use the voice assistant. The operating system used is MIUI TV, the high customization layer that Xiaomi uses on Android. In the event that the models leave the country, the logical thing is that they have Android TV as an operating system.

Models from 32 to 75 inches

In total we have seven new models, with the following sizes and prices:

EA32, with 32 inches: 999 yuan, about 128 euros to change. After April 25, it will cost 153 euros.

EA40, with 40 inches: 1,399 yuan, about 179 euros to change. After April 25, it will cost 205 euros.

EA43, with 43 inches: 1,499 yuan, about 192 euros to change. After April 25, it will cost 230 euros.

EA50, with 50 inches: 2,199 yuan, about 281.5 euros to change. After April 25, it will cost 320 euros.

EA55, with 55 inches: 2399 yuan, about 307 euros to change. After April 25, it will cost 346 euros.

EA65, with 65 inches: 3,199 yuan, about 409.5 euros to change. After April 25, it will cost 461 euros.

EA75, with 75 inches: 4999 yuan, about 640 euros to change. After April 25, it will cost 710 euros.

The 32-inch model has HD resolution, while the 40 and 43-inch models are Full HD. The rest are 4K.

The televisions can already be reserved from today, and between April 18 and 25 they can be obtained at the promotional price that we have indicated before, and then go up to the second price when they go on sale April 25th.