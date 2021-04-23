xiaomi launches its smallest and cheapest 2k security camera

Xiaomi It has more than a dozen security cameras, offering all kinds of functionalities. Among them we find rotary motor, voice control, night vision, etc. Now, Xiaomi has launched its cheapest 2K surveillance camera, and also the smallest, being able to put it anywhere.

The Xiaomi Smart Camera Standard Edition 2K is your new entry level camera with resolution of 2304 x 1296 pixels thanks to its sensor 3 MP instead of the 2 MP that Full HD security cameras usually equip. The previous model, of the same size, had only a Full HD sensor.

125 degrees, 2K and night vision – all in just 6 x 6 cm

This model is designed for any situation where we need to record something at home. It has night vision with infrared light of 940 nm, with a system thanks to which the red light is not seen when it is turned on, which will facilitate sleep. Its viewing angle is 125 degrees. The dimensions of the camera are 6 x 4.8 x 6.75 cm.

The camera base is magnetic and rotatable up to 180 degrees, being able to place it comfortably anywhere. For example, we can place it in a pet cage, on a smooth surface, or even behind the television. It also allows two-way calls in real time, although to see the other person it is necessary to use the mobile application if we do not want to make it with voice only. The loudspeaker has been improved over the previous model so that the voice sounds louder and clearer.

In smart functions, the camera has AI to detect human shapes, thanks to which false positives are reduced when there is any movement, with sudden changes in light or the passage of a pet.

It has local and cloud storage

At the storage level, it allows you to store in the local microSD (up to 32 GB) or in the xiaomi cloud. The process of sending content to the cloud has triple encryption: in communication, in data transmission, and then in the cloud storage itself. Video is encoded in H.265, taking up half the space of older cameras and offering great image quality.

The connectivity of the camera is USB, and it has WiFi 4 to communicate with the router. It can be controlled with the mobile app, as well as with Xiaomi’s voice assistant. In the case of having the loudspeaker with a screen, it is possible to see the image of the camera on the screen using simply a voice command.

Its price is only 129 yuan, about 16.5 euros to change. It is already for sale in China.