Xiaomi launches its smart speaker with Google Assistant

Xiaomi continues to bring new products to Spain after its launch in other countries such as China or India. Our country has usually been among the first to receive some products, which Xiaomi has announced for the first time in Spain. Now, we have to receive the smart speaker announced a few weeks ago.

He Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker It was announced on September 29 in India, where we already sensed that its launch was going to be internationally in other countries by using the Google Assistant, being the first Xiaomi speaker to do so. Google’s Nest Audio costs 99.99 euros in our country, and Xiaomi has brought its speaker at half the price.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker: 360º sound with Google Assistant

He My Smart Speaker has a 0.7mm ultra-fine metal mesh coated exterior with 10531 holes, and a 63.5mm driver with 12W sound power. In comparison, the Nest Audio has one 75mm speaker and one for treble 19 mm. The speaker is DTS compliant, and has a processor Texas Instruments TAS5805M capable of offering 360º sound.

At the microphone level, we find two far-field microphones to capture our voice even from several meters away. At the top of the speaker we find touch buttons to control the volume, stop or continue music playback, or to mute the microphone.

The speaker also has an RGB ring on the outer edge with which we can see if the speaker is listening to us correctly when we interact with it, as well as other light warnings.

You can use two speakers paired at the same time by Bluetooth

At the connectivity level, we have WiFi and Bluetooth, thanks to which we can use the speaker directly with the mobile to listen to music with the local player of our phone. We can also synchronize two Smart Speakers to use them as stereo speakers, ideal if we want to put them next to the TV or simply if we want to increase the sound power. The speaker is comfortable to use even with the TV, since it has Chromecast built-in, where we can play programs, movies or music.

Its price is as expected with respect to that of India, where you just have to add VAT. Thus, we can get hold of him from today on 49.99 euros in the official Xiaomi store. In addition, as a launch promotion, we received free a light bulb Mi LED Smart Buld Essential RGB valued at 12.99 euros. The loudspeaker is beginning to be available also in other stores such as MediaMarkt. The gift of the light bulb is only available from today October 16 Until Sunday October 18, so you will have to hurry if you want.