Xiaomi launches its smartest toilet: flushes the toilet alone

Xiaomi has a wide assortment of cups for him smart toilets , with connection to the mobile to heat them, as well as to have personalized cleaning profiles. Now, the company has announced the launch of its most expensive toilet to date, although in exchange for its high price we have one of the most advanced models on the market.

East Aqara H1 smart toilet falls within the range of Aqara products. It has a wide design to reduce the pressure of the legs and that these do not go numb after spending a long time.

Adjustable cup and water temperature

The toilet has a jet that has 5 different speeds, having several programmable cleaning modes to adapt them to each user. The cup itself is heated, with an adjustable temperature to choose between 33, 36 and 39 degrees. Those same temperatures are also valid for the Water, being able to adjust it with the most pleasant for each user. In addition, it also has a four-level adjustable hot air drying system, so you don’t even need to use toilet paper. Everything can be controlled from the mobile by adding the device to the Mi Home app.

The toilet has sensors that know when we have gotten up. From there, it automatically flushes the chain, in addition to starting an automated deodorization process after sitting down to better clean the environment. With the odor removal system, 98.7% of substances that produce bad odors are removed. After a minute has passed, it turns off. The lid also lifts and closes automatically so you don’t even have to touch it.

It costs four times more than the previous model

Its price is 10,000 yuan, some 1,274 euros to change. At the moment it is only for sale in China, and it is difficult for it to become available outside the country. This price contrasts with that of the last toilet that Xiaomi launched on the market, which had some functionalities that this one from Aqara does not have. For example, it had LED lights that turned on as soon as a person was detected approaching. In addition, its price was much lower, with 2,899 yuan, about 370 euros to change.

What could reach the West in the future are smart cups, since they do not take up much volume and can be easily exported from China. Since the launch of this type of smart toilet seat, we have seen more and more seats that are sold at low prices in stores like Amazon. For just 70 euros it is possible to transform a normal toilet into a Japanese toilet with jets and other functionalities. Of course, the models with smart features are more expensive and not as affordable.