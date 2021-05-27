xiaomi launches new cheap redmibook pro laptops

After surprising with a spectacular high end laptop with a 120 Hz OLED screen, Xiaomi has renewed its range of Redmibook Pro laptops with AMD and Intel processors and a multitude of new functions and features. We go with all the news in the 14 and 15.6-inch models under the Redmi brand.

The renewal of Redmi laptops comes from the hand of 5th generation AMD and the Intel eleventh. Until the arrival of the 11th generation of Intel, AMD has had the best performance data in notebooks, both in high-performance models and in those that use lower-power processors. All of them can be equipped with Ryzen 7 or Ryzen 5, and we have models with both the U series and the H series. In the case of Intel, we have only three models to choose from, and all of them are low or medium range.

RedmiBook Pro 14 and 15 with AMD 5th Gen processors

Starting with the U series, we find the RedmiBook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition. This laptop features a 14-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600 pixels) Super Retina display, with 300 nits of brightness and reproducing 100% of the sRGB color space. It equips AMD Ryzen 5 5500U or AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor, 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB NVMe SSD. It also has WiFi 6, and is charged by USB charger at 65 W.

If we go to high performance, we already move to the model of 15 inch, which equips processors from the H range. In this model we have a 15.6-inch screen with 3.2K resolution (3200 x 2000 pixels), which also has a refresh rate of 90 Hz. At the processor level, we can choose between a Ryzen 5 5600H or a Ryzen 7 5800H, accompanied at all times by 16 GB of RAM and a 512 GB NVMe SSD.

RedmiBook Pro 14 and 15 with Intel 11th Gen processors

In the case of Intel, the laptops of 14 and 15.6 inches They have the same chassis and specifications as the versions with AMD chips, but we also have graphics cards with a little more power. The screen is the same, with a resolution of 3.2K (3200 x 2000 pixels) on the 15.6-inch, and 2.5 on the 14-inch. The laptop battery lasts up to 14 hours.

In processors, the configuration is the same in the models of both sizes. We found two models with i5-11300H chips, to choose between one with an NVIDIA MX450 graphics card, or the integrated Iris of the chip. In the i7 we have the i7-11370H, which is one of the most advanced of the company, but which only has four cores. AMD equips six cores in the most basic model of these notebooks, while the others have eight. The models do not reach the level of Xiaomi gaming laptops, but they are ideal for work and use anywhere, with weights between 1.43 and 1.79 kg.

The prices of the models are as follows:

RedmiBook Pro 14 AMD AMD Ryzen 5 5500U: 4,499 yuan, about 578 euros AMD Ryzen 7 5700U: 4999 yuan, about 642 euros

RedmiBook Pro 15 AMD AMD Ryzen 5 5600H: 5499 yuan, about 706 euros AMD Ryzen 7 5800H: 4999 yuan, about 642 euros

RedmiBook Pro 14 Intel Intel Core i5-11300H + Iris: 4649 yuan, about 597 euros Intel Core i5-11300H + MX450: 5,249 yuan, about 674 euros Intel Core i7-11370H + Iris: 5949 yuan, about 764 euros

RedmiBook Pro 15 Intel Intel Core i5-11300H + Iris: 4,949 yuan, about 636 euros Intel Core i5-11300H + MX450: 5449 yuan, about 700 euros Intel Core i7-11370H + Iris: 6299 yuan, about 809 euros



All will be on sale from June 1.