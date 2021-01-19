Xiaomi launches new smart home camera, switch and more

Xiaomi has returned to the charge this year with innovative and interesting products within the smart market. This week they have put on sale four new devices , one of them in Spain, and another unifying several functions that until now could only be achieved separately.

Xiaomi Mijia Screen Display Switch

The first of these products is a mix of two products: your smart watch thermometer and hygrometer, and your WiFi wall switch with three independent configurable switches. On the screen we can see the temperature, humidity, date and time.

The device has WiFi, and if it is like other company switches, it will have the possibility of integrating it into the wall and connecting it to the power, so we will not need batteries to make it work. Its price is 99 yuan if purchased before launch, about 12.6 euros. Later it will rise to 129 yuan, about 16.4 euros. It can be reserved starting tomorrow, and will be on sale on January 27.

MIJIA Smart Camera AI Exploration Edition

The second product that Xiaomi has put on sale today is its new security camera with high-end features. This camera is the successor to the Mijia Smart Camera launched in 2019, as well as there was also a version with a magnetic base with IP65 resistance.

This new model has a smart chip with AI functions, for example being able to recognize pets or people’s faces. It has a double motor to rotate 360º horizontally and 118º vertically. The camera has a 3 MP sensor with a resolution of 2304 x 1296 pixels, in addition to night vision. It also acts as a Gateway by having Bluetooth, being able to control devices through the camera with the Mijia app.

Its price is 399 yuan, about 51 euros to change. The crowdfunding will open tomorrow, January 20.

Mi Notebook 14 IC

The third product is a new cheap laptop that Xiaomi has launched in India. While in Spain they temporarily abandoned laptops for not having the success they hoped for, in India they are having more success.

This new laptop has a 10th generation Intel Core i5-10210U processor, 8 GB of RAM, a choice of 256 or 512 GB SSD, and the option of equipping an NVIDIA MX250. The battery offers up to 10 hours of use.

Its price starts from 43,999 rupees, about 496 euros to change, for the model with 256 GB and without a dedicated card. In the model with 512 GB SSD you can choose the integrated graphics for 46,999 rupees (530 euros), or with the NVIDIA card for 49,999 rupees (564 euros). It is already for sale in China.

My Air Purifier Pro H

Finally, Xiaomi has launched in Spain also this year the My Air Purifier Pro H, one of their most advanced air purifiers. It is ideal for cleaning the room of possible coronaviruses, coronavirus, since it is capable of trapping the particles in which the viruses are suspended, as well as pollen or bad smells. The model is capable of cleaning rooms between 42 and 72 square meters, ideal for flats or large houses. Its price is 379.99 euros, and it is already on sale in China.