Xiaomi launches one of its best speakers: Wireless and with AI

Xiaomi already has a powerful catalog of speakers , where they have even launched in Spain the My Smart Speaker , your smart speaker that incorporates Google Assistant. Now, the company has released a new improved version to whose name they have added « Art «, With features such as being able to operate without cables.

He Xiaomi Xiaoai Speaker Art Battery Edition it shares most of the features with the wired base model, although Xiaomi claims that this model is a “work of art.” This new version has a black finish with golden tones in the Xiaomi logo. The main chassis has a 0.7 mm metal frame, and 10,531 holes through which the sound passes with three-dimensional effect when emitted in 360 degrees. The buttons on the top are still tactile, and also have a little touch of gold, and the top edge features 24 LED lights that form the lighting strip for easy interaction with the speaker.

Xiaomi Xiaoai Speaker Art Battery Edition: new cheap speaker

The speaker has DTS sound, and although it comes preconfigured with an excellent sound setting, it allows you to apply other settings that enhance the voice, bass or generate a soft sound. The speaker has Bluetooth 5.0, being able to pair it with another speaker like it and have a stereo sound automatically synchronized between both speakers. You can also connect directly to mobiles, televisions or computers to listen to music or movies.

Inside, unlike the base model, we find a battery of 4,850 mAh, which is what makes it wireless, or at least until the battery lasts. With sound at 60% power, the battery lasts up to 65 hours of use, and charges in a few hours. Thanks to this, we can carry it around the house without worries. The speakers inside are 2.5 inches in size and rated at 12 W. They reproduce the full range of frequencies, from bass to treble.

In China, the speaker supports QQ Music or Dragonfly as services for listening to music, audiobooks, etc. Everything can be handled with XiaoAI, Xiaomi’s AI, but in the event that this speaker arrives in Spain, it will use the Google Assistant with better privacy. The loudspeaker has a proximity recognition system, thanks to which if we say for example “how long it takes to work”, the loudspeaker recognizes which mobile is the closest to identify what response it has to give based on the person who asked.

Finally, the speaker can also act as a hub to control the more than 3,000 smart devices that are part of the Xiaomi ecosystem. Being designed for home use, it is not among the speakers with water resistance.

Its price is 399 yuan, about 51 euros to change, and will be on sale from November 1st. As we can see, the price is only 50 yuan more than the wired model (about 7 euros more), so if it is launched in Spain, its price would probably be around 59.99 euros.