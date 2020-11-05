Xiaomi launches smart humidifier and heater

While the company launches new products in China, Xiaomi today announced the launch in Spain of two new products prepared both to kill bacteria indoors, and to warm rooms in preparation for winter with the My Smart Antibacterial Humidifier Y My Smart Space Heater S .

Both products are on sale from today November 5 in Spain in the My Stores and other stores like Carrefour, El Corte Inglés and PcComponentes. Later you can also buy at the Xiaomi online store and in MediaMarkt. We are going to see the technical characteristics of each of them, as well as their adjusted price.

My Smart Antibacterial Humidifier

The Mi Smart Antibacterial Humidifier is a smart humidifier It also has antibacterial functions. Its silent design allows it to be placed in any room in the home, with a noise of only 38 dB that allows it to be installed in any bedroom without disturbing it even at night while we sleep. It is capable of killing 98.8% of bacteria in water thanks to the use of an internal ultraviolet lamp.

The humidifier has a water tank with a 4.5 liter capacity that provides between 12 and 15 hours of humidification, expelling up to 384 ml per hour. The filling process is quite simple, being carried out from the top. It allows you to choose three levels of vaporization to adjust to the user’s needs, as well as being able to control it from the Mi Home application or using Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa to turn it on and off by voice. Therefore, it can be added to Google Home.

Its price is 59.99 euros.

My Smart Space Heater S

For its part, the Mi Smart Space Heater S is a smart heater 2,200 W of power capable of heating entire rooms in a few minutes. It has a temperature control that allows it to be regulated between 18 and 28 degrees with six steps (18, 20, 22, 24, 26 and 28 ºC), in addition to having a timer with four options to choose from to turn off at 1, 3, 5 or 12 hours. The temperature can also be adjusted remotely through Mi Home, so we can configure it from outside the home so that the room is warm when we arrive, or to heat a bathroom before entering the shower.

The stove It also has a small bar at the top that serves both to easily grab and transport it, and to dry wet clothes or towels, ideal for putting on warm clothes or if we want to quickly dry something. Have IPX4 resistance, so the water should not cause a problem in the event of a drop.