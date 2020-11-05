Tech NewsCommunicationAndroidXiaomi

Xiaomi launches smart humidifier and heater

By Brian Adam
0
11

Must Read

Latest news

How to quickly search for flights using Google Maps

Brian Adam - 0
In an almost unconscious way We all have the use of Google Maps linked to the possibility of creating routes and routes that are...
Read more
Apps

The easiest way to send files to Android TV: new EasyJoin Go TV app

Brian Adam - 0
The popular set of EasyJoin applications launches an app adapted to the needs of Android TV: with EasyJoin Go TV it is...
Read more
Entertainment

How to watch all free movies and series from Pluto TV on your smartphone

Brian Adam - 0
We have been watching streaming (paid) platforms make their way onto our mobile devices for so long that it is strange to imagine that...
Read more
Netflix

Do you share Netflix with friends? How to block your profile so that no one uses it

Brian Adam - 0
We are not going to tear our garments now if some of us who gather here daily confess that Netflix is ​​usually shared among...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

xiaomi heater humidifier

While the company launches new products in China, Xiaomi today announced the launch in Spain of two new products prepared both to kill bacteria indoors, and to warm rooms in preparation for winter with the My Smart Antibacterial Humidifier Y My Smart Space Heater S.

 

Both products are on sale from today November 5 in Spain in the My Stores and other stores like Carrefour, El Corte Inglés and PcComponentes. Later you can also buy at the Xiaomi online store and in MediaMarkt. We are going to see the technical characteristics of each of them, as well as their adjusted price.

My Smart Antibacterial Humidifier

The Mi Smart Antibacterial Humidifier is a smart humidifier It also has antibacterial functions. Its silent design allows it to be placed in any room in the home, with a noise of only 38 dB that allows it to be installed in any bedroom without disturbing it even at night while we sleep. It is capable of killing 98.8% of bacteria in water thanks to the use of an internal ultraviolet lamp.

My Smart Antibacterial Humidifier_010

The humidifier has a water tank with a 4.5 liter capacity that provides between 12 and 15 hours of humidification, expelling up to 384 ml per hour. The filling process is quite simple, being carried out from the top. It allows you to choose three levels of vaporization to adjust to the user’s needs, as well as being able to control it from the Mi Home application or using Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa to turn it on and off by voice. Therefore, it can be added to Google Home.

Its price is 59.99 euros.

My Smart Space Heater S

For its part, the Mi Smart Space Heater S is a smart heater 2,200 W of power capable of heating entire rooms in a few minutes. It has a temperature control that allows it to be regulated between 18 and 28 degrees with six steps (18, 20, 22, 24, 26 and 28 ºC), in addition to having a timer with four options to choose from to turn off at 1, 3, 5 or 12 hours. The temperature can also be adjusted remotely through Mi Home, so we can configure it from outside the home so that the room is warm when we arrive, or to heat a bathroom before entering the shower.

My Smart Space Heater S_012

The stove It also has a small bar at the top that serves both to easily grab and transport it, and to dry wet clothes or towels, ideal for putting on warm clothes or if we want to quickly dry something. Have IPX4 resistance, so the water should not cause a problem in the event of a drop.

 

Related Articles

Latest news

How to quickly search for flights using Google Maps

Brian Adam - 0
In an almost unconscious way We all have the use of Google Maps linked to the possibility of creating routes and routes that are...
Read more
Apps

The easiest way to send files to Android TV: new EasyJoin Go TV app

Brian Adam - 0
The popular set of EasyJoin applications launches an app adapted to the needs of Android TV: with EasyJoin Go TV it is...
Read more
Entertainment

How to watch all free movies and series from Pluto TV on your smartphone

Brian Adam - 0
We have been watching streaming (paid) platforms make their way onto our mobile devices for so long that it is strange to imagine that...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©