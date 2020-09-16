Xiaomi launches the Amazfit Zepp E: new premium smartwatch

Huami bought the company Zepp, specialized in wearables and sensors, and today announced the first device under this brand, to choose depending on the way the user looks.

Amazfit Zepp E Square and Circle: Xiaomi’s most premium watches

The first model, the Zepp E Square, has a square screen and rounded corners, has a 1.65-inch AMOLED screen and a resolution of 348 x 442 pixels (341 ppi), with a size of 43 mm. The specifications are almost identical to the Amazfit GTS, although the button on the right has been redesigned, being now more flattened and elongated, and not sticking out as much as the round one on the GTS.

The one that does look like a new device and not a rehash of the Amazfit GTR is the one with the round screen, the Zepp E Circle. This is somewhat smaller, with a 1.28-inch screen, resolution 416 x 416 pixels (321 ppi), with a size of 42 mm. The button on the right side when with a design similar to that of the square Zepp E, and in general with a design with 3D black glass and ultra-thin metal body.

Both watches have a cardiac and oxygenation SpO2 sensor. They also have stress monitoring 24 hours a day, a function similar to that seen in the Mi Band 5. From the new bracelet they also take functionalities such as the activity score of each week, as well as the monitoring of sleep in REM phase and the possibility of analyzing naps longer than 20 minutes.

They are submersible up to 5 atmospheres

The two smartwatches are waterproof to 5 atmospheres like the GTS and GTR, and have tracking for 11 sports modalities, among which we find swimming, cycling, running, elliptical, skiing, climbing, walks, etc. It is not specified in the specification list that they have a GPS chip, but it would be very rare if they did not, since both the GTS and the GTR carry it.

The battery has 188 mAh of capacity in both models, with a duration in basic mode of 15 days, and a more normal use duration of 7 days. The charging time is 2 hours. Among its functionalities we find those that offer similar clocks, such as setting alarms, seeing the weather forecast, receiving notifications or controlling the music on our mobile.

The Amazfit Zepp E will be on sale initially only in the United Kingdom and the United States. The price of both models will be $ 249 in the United States and £ 209 in the United Kingdom. They will go on sale on August 25th and September 1, respectively.