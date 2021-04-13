Xiaomi launches the Mi 11 Lite in Peru: look at its features and price

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi presented in Peru its new smartphone belonging to the Mi 11 line: the My 11 Lite . The new device features a sleek, ultra-light design for users looking for a premium experience at an affordable price.

The terminal has a 6.55-inch AMOLED DotDisplay screen with 10-bit TrueColor support, producing 1.07 billion colors, 64 times more than its predecessor. This enables smoother color gradation and a more natural transition between tones, minimizing banding and reducing noise and smearing in the image, regardless of the angle from which the screen is viewed.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite It comes equipped with dual speakers and certified with Hi-Res Audio, as well as a 90 Hz refresh rate and 240 Hz touch sampling. On the inside, the Qualcomm SnapdragonTM 732G, the mobile device offers more power, more speed and increased reliability thanks to its 8nm manufacturing process technology. Equipped with LiquidCool technology.

Regarding the cameras, the cell phone has a triple rear camera with a 64 MP and 1 / 1.97 ″ main sensor, offering an agile and easy-to-use experience that allows anyone to take professional-quality photos and videos with minimal effort. It is also complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera and a 5MP telemacro camera.

Both the wide angle camera and the 16 MP front camera have been optimized for low light conditions with the night mode, allowing users to take pictures of sunset landscapes, night cityscapes or night selfies with higher brightness, higher contrast sharp and enhanced details.

The My 11 Lite (4G) in its 6GB + 128GB version is already available nationwide for purchase on Xiaomi’s official channels in Peru at S / 1,399 soles (equipment released).

DATA SHEET XIAOMI MI 11 LITE: FEATURES AND PRICE