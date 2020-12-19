Xiaomi launches the Mi Watch Lite for only 49.99 euros

After announcing its arrival in Spain, Xiaomi has finally put on sale today the Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite , your new cheap smartwatch with excellent features, including a long duration of battery, GPS and much more . We go with all the features, specifications and news.

The Mi Watch Lite has a color TFT screen 1.4 inch with a resolution of 320 x 320 pixels. The maximum brightness it reaches is 350 nits, being able to use it without problems even outdoors in full sun. The watch has more than 120 spheres by default, and we can put other personalized ones.

GPS and 5 atmosphere water resistance

At the sports level, we have monitoring in 11 different sports modalities, including cycling, running, swimming, etc. It has GPS and Glonass, so you can follow any outdoor activity with maximum precision. It also has continuous pulse measurement and sleep monitoring, with an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope and digital compass.

The clock battery is 230 mAh, offering a duration of up to 9 days with normal use, down to 10 hours with GPS sports tracking mode on. The battery is fully charged in just two hours. On a physical level, the watch has dimensions of 41 x 35 x 11.9 mm, with an adjustable strap length between 140 and 210 mm. Its weight of 35 grams, and it has resistance to 5 atmospheres, so we can use it without fear in swimming pools, showers and rain.

The connectivity it uses is Bluetooth 5.1, and it records information on the steps and the times that we have gotten up throughout the day from the chair along with inactivity alerts. It also shows us notifications of calls and messages, as well as allows us to control the music that we are playing on the mobile. We also have the function of finding a phone, seeing the time, setting alarms, a timer, a stopwatch, and even a flashlight.

You can buy it at 49.99 euros between December 18 and 20

Its price, which was unknown until now, is 59.99 euros, although between the December 18 and 20 can be bought for 49.99 euros promotionally in stores such as Mi Store, Amazon, El Corte Inglés and MediaMarkt. You can buy it now at 49.99 euros on Amazon in the following link, being a ideal gift for this Christmas, And it can even be a great smartwatch for kids:

As we can see, Xiaomi continues to reduce the price of its watches, despite the fact that almost no benefit is left by the way. It is difficult to find such a complete watch on the market today, with water resistance to 5 atmospheres, 9 days of battery, customizable dials and GPS. The only thing that can be missing from the more expensive model is the presence of a blood oxygenation measurement, as well as a battery that, with GPS, lasts a little longer. For the rest, in its price range you cannot ask for much more.