Xiaomi launches the Redmi G gaming laptop and its cheapest WiFi 6 router

If Xiaomi is already cheap in itself, the Redmi brand offers even cheaper products with the same features. The company announced the RedmiBooks a few months ago as cheap laptops, and now they have announced the launch of the Redmi G , your first cheap, new gaming laptop RedmiBook Air 13 , and a new wifi router 6 at the price of laughter.

RedmiBook Air 13

Starting with the RedmiBook Air 13, we find a new 13.3-inch model with an aluminum chassis weighing only 1.05 kg, and a thickness of 12.99 mm. It features 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution (16:10), 100% sRGB coverage, and 300 nits of maximum brightness.

Inside we find an Intel Core i5-10210Y that reaches up to 4.5 GHz. It is available in two versions of 8 and 16 GB of RAM, with a 512 GB SSD in both cases. It has WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 41 Wh battery, and a 65 W USB C charger. At the connectivity level it has two USB C ports and a 3.5 mm jack.

It will be on sale from August 17. The 8GB RAM model costs 4,899 yuan, about 598 euros, and the 16 GB goes up to 5,199 yuan, about 634 euros.

Redmi G

He Redmi G is the new cheap gaming laptop from xiaomi. It has a 16.1-inch screen with Full HD resolution with its LCD panel, which covers 81% of the front, reproduces 100% of the sRGB spectrum, and has 300 nits of brightness. To that we must add a refresh rate of 144 Hz in the most expensive model, where we have three to choose from.

The webcam is 720p, and the keyboard keys have a 1.5mm travel. It has a cooling system called Hurricane Cooling 2.0, 2 x 2 W speakers, DTS: X, and a 55 Whr battery. All models come with 16 GB of 2933 MHz RAM and a 512 GB NVMe SSD, being able to put up to a 2 TB in that slot. At the connectivity level we also find WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, Gigabit Ethernet, a USB 2.0, two USB 3.2 Gen2, a USB Type C, a Mini DisplayPort 1.4, an HDMI 2.0 and a 3.5 mm jack.

The base model has an Intel Core i5-10200H processor and an NVIDIA GTX 1650. Its price is 5,299 yuan, about 646 euros To the change.

The midsize model features an Intel Core i5-10300H processor and an NVIDIA GTX 1650 Ti. Its price is 6,299 yuan, about 768 euros to change.

The most expensive model has an Intel Core i7-10750H processor and an NVIDIA GTX 1650 Ti., Where perhaps a little more graphics power is needed to be able to move more games at 144 Hz. Its price is 6,999 yuan, about 854 euros to change.

All will be on sale starting August 17.

Redmi Router AX6

Xiaomi has also launched the Redmi Router AX6 with WiFi 6. This new ultra-cheap router is an improved version of the previous model that only had WiFi 5. At the design level, it has very simple white finishes with holes for passive cooling, as well as having six antennas with independent signal amplifiers. It also has the option to control it from the mobile app.

Inside it has a 14 nm chip from Qualcomm with six cores: four Cortex-A53 at 1.4 GHz, and two that form the NPU at 1.7 GHz. The maximum speed reached by the router is 2,976 Mbps, being about 2.5 times faster than the previous model. This is, therefore, the third router with WiFi 6 that Xiaomi launches on the market.