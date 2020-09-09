Xiaomi launches the Redmi SonicBass Wireless: waterproof headphones

These headphones, called Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones, They have been launched in Nepal as the first country, although later they will reach the whole world. They were leaked last April, and now they have finally made them official.

These wireless headphones offer slightly longer battery life than TWS, although the latter are much more comfortable for sports since they do not have any cables that bother us. The SonicBass Wireless fits around the neck, and two wired headphones come out of them. Thanks to this, they have a battery that lasts up to 12 hours. The sound, as its name suggests, is aimed at enhancing the bass.

The water resistance is IPX4, resisting splashes and sweat without any problem. They have connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 to offer the best possible consumption, in addition to having a microphone and cancellation of ambient noise when speaking. It is available in two colors: black and blue.

Its price is 2,099 Nepalese rupees, which is equivalent to about 15 euros to change. It will be on sale from tomorrow, and it should not take long to go on sale in other countries.

Xiaomi sells other similar headphones, but more expensive

These are not the first headphones of this type that Xiaomi has launched on the market, as it has at least three other similar models for sale. Yes, they are the first to launch under the Redmi brand, and therefore in return they are the cheapest they have launched on the market. The other models include Lite headphones that are not in ear, but rest on the ear like Earbuds or AirPods do.

In the case of the more expensive models with noise cancellation, their quality is higher by supporting even the Sony LDACIn addition to having a superior battery life of 20 hours on a single charge. Therefore, these types of headphones offer a good balance between sound quality, battery life and comfort, being able to use them both during long sports sessions and on long trips without worrying about cables. This is a section that currently limits a lot to the TWS, whose battery reaches a little more than 4 hours in the highest-end.