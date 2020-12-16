Xiaomi launches two new smartwatch ideal for sports

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Smart watches have become one of the accessories that technology lovers always carry with them, as they offer virtues that make them very useful. Well, two new models have been announced Xiaomi Amazfit which has details that are very positive and for them are a purchase option to take into account.

One of the things that are important in the smart watches we are talking about, which are the Amazfit GTS 2e and Amazfit GTR 2e, It is without perfect to be a good fatigue companion for sports lovers. This we say, since they are able to recognize up to 90 types of different sports automatically and that it does not lack essential sensors for this task such as the heart rate itself and, of course, an accelerometer that detects any type of movement. By the way, aesthetically they are very similar to the models they replace on the market.

This is the Amazfit GTR 2e

This wearable arrives with a screen of 1.39 inch AMOLED type that has a resolution of 454 x 454. Made of aluminum, it has as details that attract attention, a protection against water of five atmospheres, so it can be worn when swimming. And, in connectivity, it should be noted that it integrates both Bluetooth 5.0 (which ensures its compatibility with iOS and Android) and NFC. Its battery is 471 mAh, which ensures that this model can be used for up to 24 days if the screen is not abused.

Amazfit

Available in Various colors (gray, green and black), and can already be purchased in China. Its price is economical, since it can be obtained from about 100 euros to change.

The options that the Amazfit GTS 2e has

There are several options that this model shares with the previous one, such as that it uses Bluetooth 5.0 and that the resistance to the guide is 50 meters. But for example the integrated screen is 1.65 inch Super Retina type and with 2.5D curved finish. Its battery is somewhat inferior, since it remains at 246 mAh, but this does not prevent the smartwatch we are talking about from reaching two weeks of normal use.

Amazfit

This device costs the same as we have indicated for the other Xiaomi smartwatch that has been announced, but in this case the colors available are the black, green and purple. Therefore, we are talking about a most interesting purchase option in what has to do with the quality / price ratio.

>