Xiaomi makes your kitchen smart with these two new products

Xiaomi , which has been quite calm in the first month of 2021 in terms of launches, it has launched two new products: one programmable electric pot , and one induction electric cooker which also acts as an iron, having two products in one to save space and gain functionality.

Mijia Double Induction Cooker

The new induction cooker is an integral cooker that has two burners with independent temperature control and that allow cooking, stewing and frying without temperature problems, with a 2,200 W peak power. The fires are adjustable with 100 levels for maximum precision, with an OLED screen that shows us the power we are using.

The plates have an integrated temperature sensor and an overheating protection system, stopping heating as soon as it detects that there is nothing on top. If we put some metal on top and it is on, it will heat it up. The hob, as we can see, also has a 63 cm griddle for grilling. This iron can be covered with a lid so that it does not splash, in addition to reducing bad odors.

All of this can be controlled through the mijia app, through which we can configure recipes automatically. To do this, all you have to do is connect the board via WiFi to our local network, and add it to the application. Thanks to this we can monitor the food even if we are far from the kitchen and we are, for example, on another floor or in another room.

It will be on sale from tomorrow for a price of 999 yuan, about 127 euros.

Mijia Smart Electric Pressure Cooker 2.5L

And if what you want is to cook faster, Xiaomi has launched a smart electric pressure cooker with an internal capacity of 2.5 liters, and the possibility of controlling all its modes from the mobile. It has 9 different cooking intensities to adapt to each dish.

By having WiFi connectivity, we can program recipes in an intelligent way, and program it so that it is cut automatically at the time we want, ideal for not having to be pending to turn it off. Withstands a pressure of up to 70 kPa, and has a power of 650 W.

The pot has various protection mechanisms, where pressure does not build up inside if the lid is not properly closed. Also, if we open it, and there is still pressure inside, it has a safety mechanism that prevents the lid from lifting. As we can see, it does not replace a smart kitchen robot, but it does make life much easier for us.

Its price is 299 yuan, about 38 euros to change, and it is already on sale in China.