Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G, the price collapse is unstoppable on Amazon Italy

A little over a year ago, or in July 2019, we published on these pages an in-depth study on 5G smartphones available in Italy. During that time, all devices with support for the new connectivity standard they were top of the range (with everything that came with it on the price side). A lot of water has passed under the bridges.

In fact, in July 2019 the 5G smartphone that cost less was Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G, which at that time was sold for 699.90 euros (at the beginning of 2020 it had dropped to around 380 euros). Now, however, the least expensive 5G device is always from Xiaomi, but it is Mi 10 Lite 5G, which costs 260 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers. Typically the price of the smartphone would be 369.90 euros, so it comes to a possible saving of 109.90 euros.

The device has recently been released, so much so that our review of Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G was published at the beginning of July 2020. On these pages we followed the interesting post-launch path of the smartphone, which had already cost about 300 euros already at July 2020, to then drop to 279 euros in August 2020. The collapse of the price was therefore unstoppable, given that now, as mentioned above, we have reached 260 euros, the lowest cost among those relating to 5G smartphones arrived in Italy.

We are talking about the variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory, but in reality also the 6 / 128GB model that we tested at the time has undergone a significant price drop, going from 399.90 euros at the launch to the current 288 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers.