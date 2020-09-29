Tech News5G NewsLatest newsMobileShopping Guide

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite is one of the cheapest 5G mobiles of the moment

By Abraham
0
0
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5g
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5g

Must Read

5G News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite is one of the cheapest 5G mobiles of the moment

Abraham - 0
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G is one of the cheapest phones with 5G, in addition to having a quad camera with AI, a 6.6-inch...
Read more
Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2020 already has a date: October 13 and 14

Abraham - 0
After delaying it, Prime Day already has an official date. Start making a list of everything you need because in nothing you will have...
Read more
Latest news

Seagate to ship the world’s largest hard drive in December

Abraham - 0
Hard drives may have lost the battle of speed, but not size. SDDs are much faster, true, but soon we will have hard drives...
Read more
Aircrafts

These hybrid drones for emergencies fly at 225 km/h

Abraham - 0
In an emergency, a short response time can save lives. There are no faster drones than the Sonin Hybrid Recruit. Electric drones are very versatile...
Read more
Abraham

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G is one of the cheapest phones with 5G, in addition to having a quad camera with AI, a 6.6-inch screen and NFC.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5g
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5g

With the arrival of 5G networks in all the main operators in Spain, it is time to find a mobile compatible with the next generation of ultra-fast networks, although they are still in their infancy with the speeds that they will be able to reach.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G  is a mobile compatible with 5G and that is possibly one of the cheapest of the moment with this technology. Available with fast shipping.

My 10 Lite 5G has a  6.6-inch AMOLED screen  with a fingerprint reader under it and almost no borders, although the “chin” is pronounced. The 16 megapixel front camera is integrated into the same drop-shaped screen.

It has a Snapdragon 765G processor  and the “G” stands for a special optimized one that Qualcomm makes to work better with games and apps that require a lot of resources. This edition has a 6GB RAM and 64GB of storage.

The 4-camera system with AI offers a combination to be able to take photos in any situation, with a 48 megapixel main camera , an 8 Mpx ultra wide angle, 2 Mpx macro. and 2 Mpx depth sensor.

The only thing we can say against this Mi 10 Lite 5G is that it does not have memory expansion with a microSD card .

Related Articles

Latest news

‘Let’s keep it in Ireland’ – a campaign to buy the first Irish translation of the Old Testament

Brian Adam - 0
The curator of The Cotton Library, the library of the diocese of Lismore, needs € 5,000 to purchase and maintain the Irish bible published...
Read more
Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2020 already has a date: October 13 and 14

Abraham - 0
After delaying it, Prime Day already has an official date. Start making a list of everything you need because in nothing you will have...
Read more
Latest news

Seagate to ship the world’s largest hard drive in December

Abraham - 0
Hard drives may have lost the battle of speed, but not size. SDDs are much faster, true, but soon we will have hard drives...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©