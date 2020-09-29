Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite is one of the cheapest 5G mobiles of the moment

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G is one of the cheapest phones with 5G, in addition to having a quad camera with AI, a 6.6-inch screen and NFC.

With the arrival of 5G networks in all the main operators in Spain, it is time to find a mobile compatible with the next generation of ultra-fast networks, although they are still in their infancy with the speeds that they will be able to reach.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G is a mobile compatible with 5G and that is possibly one of the cheapest of the moment with this technology. Available with fast shipping.

My 10 Lite 5G has a 6.6-inch AMOLED screen with a fingerprint reader under it and almost no borders, although the “chin” is pronounced. The 16 megapixel front camera is integrated into the same drop-shaped screen.

It has a Snapdragon 765G processor and the “G” stands for a special optimized one that Qualcomm makes to work better with games and apps that require a lot of resources. This edition has a 6GB RAM and 64GB of storage.

The 4-camera system with AI offers a combination to be able to take photos in any situation, with a 48 megapixel main camera , an 8 Mpx ultra wide angle, 2 Mpx macro. and 2 Mpx depth sensor.

The only thing we can say against this Mi 10 Lite 5G is that it does not have memory expansion with a microSD card .