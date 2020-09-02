Tech News5G NewsAndroidXiaomi

Xiaomi Mi 10, new 5G smartphone coming under 300 euros: is it the Mi 10T?

By Brian Adam
Xiaomi Mi 10, new 5G smartphone coming under 300 euros: is it the Mi 10T?
Xiaomi Mi 10, New 5g Smartphone Coming Under 300 Euros:

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Xiaomi Mi 10, new 5G smartphone coming under 300 euros: is it the Mi 10T?

According to what is shared by the official account of Xiaomi via Twitter, in the future there will be a new 5G smartphone in the Mi 10 series at a very attractive price: less than 300 euros. The series that arrived in Europe in March 2020 will now have another device under its name, which will accompany Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro.

After these two flagships we have already seen midrange with excellent value for money, but this new smartphone should come with a brand new chipset from Qualcomm and Snapdragon 700 series with integrated 5G modem. Most likely it will not be the 732 but the 765 or 768, which is suitable for a mid-range device.

Knowing its price, or “€ 2XX” as declared by Xiaomi itself in its tweet, it will be interesting to understand what the other components will be inside the new smartphone Mi 10 which, according to Gizchina, it could be the Xiaomi Mi 10T which recently showed itself together with the Pro variant in a series of renderings, technical specifications and live photos.

Who knows if it will be this phone to confirm Xiaomi on the market: recently analysts have reported that the Chinese company could overtake Apple in the smartphone market and become the third largest company in the world in the mobile market.

