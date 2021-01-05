Xiaomi Mi 10i, a cheap phone that surprises with its 108 megapixel camera

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

With the arrival of the year 2021, the Asian manufacturer has not slowed down its pace of presentations. And now it is the turn of the Xiaomi Mi 10i, a new phone that bears a great resemblance to the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite, although with a very interesting hardware improvement.

We are talking about a phone that aesthetically is a tracing of the Mi 10T Lite. In this way, we find a front where the minimalist frames allow the Xiaomi Mi 10i screen to be the main protagonist.

To this we must add the camera integrated into the screen to give it a modern look. We cannot forget its finishes in noble materials to give this device a very premium feel to the touch, in addition to its 3.5 mm connector so you can use a wired headset.

enlarge photo Xiaomi Mi 10i screen Xiaomi

Features of the Xiaomi Mi 10i

Moving on to the technical characteristics of this new phone, to say that the screen of the Xiaomi Mi 10i is surprising for having a 120Hz refresh rate, something unusual in cheap phones.

For the rest, the manufacturer has opted for a 6.67-inch IPS LCD panel and Full HD + resolution with which you can enjoy all kinds of multimedia content thanks to the diagonal of its panel. Under the hood of this device we find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor along with two configurations of 6 or 8 GB of RAM, plus 128 GB of internal storage.

enlarge photo Xiaomi Mi 10i Xiaomi

The other great element that surprises is the Xiaomi Mi 10i camera. We are talking about a quad camera module formed by a first 108 megapixel sensor, supported by an 8 megapixel wide angle, a 2 megapixel macro and a last 2 megapixel sensor to capture depth and achieve a high bokeh effect. Without a doubt, a model that will delight photography lovers.

We could not forget its 16 megapixel front camera that has some very interesting surprises, such as the possibility of taking timelapse videos. By last, highlight its 4,820 mAh battery, more than enough to offer an autonomy beyond any doubt, in addition to having a 33W fast charge.

Regarding the price and launch date, the Xiaomi Mi 10i will arrive in India on January 8 at a price of 245 euros to change for the 6 GB model, and 268 euros to change for the 8 GB version. Now we just need to wait for the global launch to know the price that this model will have in Spain.

>