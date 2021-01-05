Xiaomi Mi 10i, a mid-range mobile that surprises with its 108 megapixel camera and 5G at a reasonable price

- Advertisement -

Five days have passed in 2021 and we already have a new Xiaomi mobile in circulation: the Xiaomi Mi 10i. Or not so new since, in reality, it is an adaptation of the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite for the Indian market. Of course, with high-level hardware: Snapdragon 750G, FHD + display with 120 Hz frequency, 108 megapixel rear camera and much more.

Xiaomi’s catalog when it comes to mobile phones could well be chaotic, especially if we try to consider all the phones it distributes in the world at the same time. Models for all countries, some that stay in a specific territory and phones that change names when crossing borders, as is the case with the recent Xiaomi Mi 10i. Known for design and features without losing appeal after being renamed.

Xiaomi Mi 10i data sheet

Xiaomi Mi 10i screen IPS 6.67 “

Full HD +

120 Hz

240 Hz touch response Dimensions and weight 165.38 x 76.8 x 9 mm

214.5 g Processor Snapdragon 750G RAM 6/8 GB Storage 128 GB Frontal camera 16 MP f / 2.45 Rear camera 108 MP f / 1.75

8 MP f / 2.2 UGA

2 MP macro

2 MP bokeh Drums 4820 mAh

33W fast charge OS MIUI

Android Connectivity 5G

Wifi

Bluetooth

USB-C

Infrared

NFC

Minijack Others Fingerprint reader on the side

Stereo speakers

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Price From 245 euros to change

Great balance of hardware at a fair price

There is no doubt that the Xiaomi Mi 10i is a phone that strictly follows the brand’s mantra: great features at a reasonable price. As with the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite, the Mi 10i maintains a more than solvent processor with support for 5G networks, the Snapdragon 750G. In addition, it comes with 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The screen of the new phone amounts to 6.67 inches. Is a IPS LCD panel with 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch response, FHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) and a hole for the 16-megapixel front camera. The fingerprint reader is located on the right side of the Xiaomi Mi 10i, on the power button.

In addition to the 16 megapixel front camera, the Xiaomi Mi 10i bets on a quadruple rear module in which The 108 megapixel main sensor stands out for its numerical superiority. This is complemented by an 8 megapixel wide-angle camera and the usual ‘fill’ cameras: depth and macro, both 2 megapixels. The photographic cast is completed with the MIUI photo app and all its modes included, from night to portrait.

The 5G is notorious in the Xiaomi Mi 10i, also the 4,820 mAh battery and 33 W fast charge. In addition, the phone includes stereo speakers, offers dual-band GPS and Galileo, infrared emitter, 3.5 mm jack and NFC. The cast is completed with Android 10 and MIUI 12.

Price and availability of the Xiaomi Mi 10i

This model is exclusive to India and, at least for the moment, it will stay in that country. There it can be purchased from January 8 in the following versions and prices:

Xiaomi Mi 10i 6 + 128 GB : 21,999 Indian rupees, 245 euros at the change.

: 21,999 Indian rupees, 245 euros at the change. Xiaomi Mi 10i 8 + 128 GB: 23,999 Indian rupees, 267 euros to change.

More information | Xiaomi