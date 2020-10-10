Xiaomi today presented its new smartphones Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro. These are two high-end smartphones with practically identical specifications, since they only differ in the rear camera and the variety of colors available. The Xiaomi Mi 10T goes on sale at a price of € 499 (8GB / 128GB) and € 549 (8GB / 256GB), while the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro comes at a price of € 599 (8GB / 128GB) and € 649 (8GB / 256GB).

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G

The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G has a 6.67 ″ FHD + IPS LCD screen with a 144 Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 650 nits. This screen covers the DCI P3 full color gamut and offers a DeltaE = 0.63 and JNCD = 0.39 color fidelity value, more accurate than the iPhone 11 according to Xiaomi. The refresh rate is adapted to the content displayed in the image (for example, 60 Hz for a game at 60 fps) to reduce battery consumption. According to Xiaomi, this is how 8% more battery is achieved after 6 hours of intense use thanks to this functionality. Another technology included in the screen is MEMC, which makes videos look smoother by interpolating frames in content with a lower FPS rate. Xiaomi has included Sunlight Mode 3.0 to improve the display of the screen when you are in sunlight. It has lighting sensors both under the screen and in the camera module that allow ambient light to be measured in 360º and, thus, better adjust the brightness to the environment. It also features Reading Mode 3.0 to make it easier to read text on the screen.



The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro incorporates a Snapdragon 865 processor with 5G support. This processor is accompanied by up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, as well as up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The screen has a hole in the screen for a 20MP front camera. The Pro qualifier is due to its rear cameras, as it swaps the Mi 10T’s 64MP main camera for a 108 MP sensor with optical stabilization. It also has a 13MP ultra-wide camera and a 5MP macro camera. Xiaomi has included six modes for long exposure shots: Light painting (for moving lights), Neon trails (for car lights), Moving Crowd (for moving people), Starry Sky (for stars in the sky) , Star trails (to capture the movement of the stars) and Oil Painting (for the movement of water). The main camera is capable of capturing 8K video for a greater amount of detail. While taking video, you can capture 33 MP photos. There are also three Dual video modes present (two horizontal videos, two vertical videos, one full screen and one small video), as well as Time-lapse video to create short videos taken over a long period of time. and Time burst to take bursts of photos with long spaced shots. Xiaomi has also added AI Skyscrapping 3.0 to replace the sky in the photographs with another type of sky, even those that we already have in the gallery. The algorithm not only modifies the sky but also adjusts the rest of the photograph – for example, adding reflections if we choose a sky with fireworks. Another Xiaomi functionality is the possibility of applying color tones – Cyber ​​Punk, Gold Vibes and Black Ice – to the images we have captured. Also present is Photo Clones, which clones people from a photograph so that they appear multiple times, as well as Video Clones, which performs video cloning.



The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G has stereo speakers, a fingerprint scanner on one side, NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi, infrared emitter, Bluetooth 5.1 and Dual SIM. It has a battery capacity of 5,000 mAh with support for a 33W fast charge with a charger of this power included in the box. It is possible to charge the full battery in 1 hour.



The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro will be available in three colors Luna silver, Cosmic Black and Aurora Blue. It will be protected by Gorilla Glass 5 on both the front and the back. # gallery-2 {margin: auto; } # gallery-2 .gallery-item {float: left; margin-top: 10px; text-align: center; width: 33%; } # gallery-2 img {border: 2px solid #cfcfcf; } # gallery-2 .gallery-caption {margin-left: 0; } / * see gallery_shortcode () in wp-includes / media.php * /

The phone comes with a Mi 10T Pro Ag + anti-bacteria case that reduces the concentration of batteries in your phone. On the front, it also comes with an anti-bacteria protector.



Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G

The Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G has the same characteristics as the Mi 10T Pro, except for the main camera, which happens to be 64MP without optical stabilization. The color variants are also different.



Availability and price

The Xiaomi Mi 10T goes on sale at a price of € 499 (8GB / 128GB) and € 549 (8GB / 256GB). The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro goes on sale at a price of € 599 (8GB / 128GB) and € 649 (8GB / 256GB).



Technical specifications

