Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10 Pro: their specifications almost completely filtered

Last week the design of the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro was filtered in great detail, a model of which some of its specifications and features were known. Now practically all the specifications of both the Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro have been leaked, showing a clear change in Xiaomi’s strategy with the T family.

Both models would be high-end proposals, instead of reserving the standard variant for the mid-range and the Pro variant for the high-end. Let’s see the filtered specifications of both models, since Xiaomi would have put all the meat on the grill with both models.



Two new high-end Xiaomi stick their heads out

As Gizmochina reports, the specifications and features of the Xiaomi Mi 10T and Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro have been almost completely leaked. Unlike what we saw last year, this year both models will be high-end proposals, according to the leaked information.

Specifically, both models will come from the hand of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, one of the most powerful proposals of the American company. Both models will have versions of 6 + 128 GB / 256 GB, with 8 GB of RAM reserved for the Pro version.

The main difference between these two models would be in the main sensor of the camera and the RAM memory configurations.

The panel will also be identical, according to the source, on both models. 6.67 inches with Full Hd + resolution, IPS technology and 144Hz refresh rate. By having LCD technology the fingerprint reader becomes on the side of the device, instead of under the screen, something that OLED technology allows.

Regarding the cameras the Pro variant reserves the main 108 megapixel sensor, while the standard model bets on a 64 megapixel sensor. Both models are expected to have a 12 megapixel telephoto lens, a pleasant surprise in an era of quad cameras with macro + depth sensor.

Via | Gizmochina